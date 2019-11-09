By PAUL GEREFFI
Associated Press
SUNRISE — Playing away from home has been no problem for the Washington Capitals this season.
Tom Wilson scored two goals, including the overtime winner, and the Capitals beat the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Thursday night for their fifth consecutive victory.
After coming back from a two-goal deficit, Washington has won nine of 10 and is 8-1-1 on the road.
“Obviously, the record is outstanding, but evaluating early in the year is difficult,” coach Todd Reirden said. “You look for a response from your team and never quitting until the end.”
Alex Ovechkin also scored twice and added an assist for the Capitals. John Carlson had a goal and Evgeny Kuznetsov contributed two assists. Braden Holtby stopped 32 shots.
Holtby made a pad save on a point-blank shot by Aaron Ekblad before Wilson’s shot beat Bobrovsky 17 seconds into the extra period.
“Holts made an amazing save. When I realized I had to get going the other way, we had a chance. We had an odd-man rush,” Wilson said. “That’s how 3-on-3 works. Your guy comes up big for you and then you can try to capitalize at the other end.”
Aleksander Barkov had a goal and an assist for Florida. Evgenii Dadonov, Brett Connolly and Frank Vatrano also scored, and Bobrovsky made 26 saves.
The Panthers have earned at least one point in 10 of their past 11 games.
“We’ll take points, but when you’ve got a two-goal lead at home, you’re in a really good spot, playing the right way as good as we played against a good hockey team,” Florida coach Joel Quenneville said. “I think we got a little out of our game when we started losing pucks and were trying to do too much.”
