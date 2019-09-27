By STEVEN WINE
AP Sports Writer
MIAMI — The Miami Dolphins’ offensive line is a revolving door, and not just during games.
On the right side they’re tried three starters who joined the team after the exhibition season. Two of them were quickly sidelined by injuries, and another injury last week forced third-round draft pick Michael Deiter to slide over from guard to left tackle, were he struggled.
No wonder the Dolphins rank last in the NFL in many offensive categories, including points. Quarterback Josh Rosen might be running for his life a lot again Sunday when Miami (0-3) faces the Los Angeles Chargers (1-2).
“Sooner or later I think we’ll get some consistency going,” Rosen said of his line. “We’re just trying to find the best spots to put guys in.”
That may take the rest of this season and beyond.
