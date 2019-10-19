By TERRY TOWERY
Associated Press
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — No. 6 Wisconsin will find itself in strange surroundings Saturday — somewhere other than Camp Randall Stadium.
After five straight home games, the Badgers will hit the road for the first time since the season opener when they visit Illinois on Saturday. The road game against the Illini (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) will be the first for Wisconsin (6-0, 3-0) since the opener Aug. 30 at South Florida. The 50-day stretch is the longest of its kind for the program since at least 1946 and the Badgers are eager to jump around a bit somewhere else.
“It’s kind of exciting to get out on the road,” Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said. “It’s always nice to play at someone else’s stadium.”
While the surroundings might be different, the result is expected to be the same. Wisconsin is steamrolling opponents behind the nation’s top defense and a punishing ground game.
Illini coach Lovie Smith, in his fourth year and on the hot seat with an 11-31 overall record (4-26 in Big Ten play), was his usual relaxed self this week.
“We played a top-16 team, this week we get a chance to play a top-6 team,” he said. “We have a history with the University of Wisconsin and we know what they are going to bring to the table on both sides of the football.”
Wisconsin has outscored Illinois by a combined 145-46 in the teams’ four meetings since Chryst took over as coach in 2015. That’s an average margin of 24.8 points.
