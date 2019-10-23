Main Photo

ANDY MANIS/AP PHOTO

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor celebrates a touchdown during a recent game.

 ANDY MANIS/AP PHOTO

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Though Ohio State’s matchup with Wisconsin this week is no longer a showdown of unbeaten top-10 teams, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day says that doesn’t change a thing.

The Badgers (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) suffered a shocking 24-23 loss to Illinois last Saturday after being favored by more than 30 points. The setback dropped Wisconsin to No. 13 and took the sheen off what would have been one the nation’s top games this week.

Day said the Badgers’ loss doesn’t make them any less skilled and dangerous or make the matchup any less intriguing. And the No. 3 Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0) won’t be preparing any differently for a clash of the nation’s two best defenses.

“They’ve got great players on each side of the ball, NFL players,” Day said. “Last week, it is what it is. It’s college football. You have to bring it every week. It’s the same thing with us. We have to bring it this week. It has to be our best game of the year.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments