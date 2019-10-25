By JIM ARMSTRONG
AP Sports Writer
INZAI CITY, Japan — Tiger Woods couldn’t have scripted a better scenario for the PGA’s first tournament in Japan despite his shaky start.
After a layoff from arthroscopic surgery on his left knee two months ago, Woods shot a 6-under 64 on Thursday to share the first-round lead at the Zozo Championship.
Woods was tied with Gary Woodland, with local favorite Hideki Matsuyama one stroke behind.
Teeing off from the 10th hole, things didn’t start well for Woods who sent his opening shot into the water. That led to the first of three straight bogeys.
“The start I got off to wasn’t very good, I hit bad shot after bad shot ... and the next thing you know, things aren’t looking so good,” Woods said.
But the Masters champion quickly found his game at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, with birdies on four of his next six holes to get to 1 under.
“After the start, the ball striking was better, the putting was really good,” Woods said. “I was hitting a lot of good putts, the ball was rolling tight which was nice. “
Woods is making his first start in his 23rd season on the PGA Tour, needing one victory to reach 82 wins and tie the career record held by Sam Snead.
