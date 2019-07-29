SEBRING – The Mid Florida Football and Cheer Conference (MFFCC) youth football jamboree in Sebring marks that a new season on the gridiron is about to begin and for the Sebring Blue Streaks organization, they hope to continue and build on a great 2018 season.
“We are going to try to repeat the season we had last year as an organization,” said Sebring Highlands Youth Sports Commissioner Jay Williams. “We had two make it to the Super Bowl, finally brought the trophy to Sebring in the Junior Division (Sebring’s second Superbowl Title, the Flag won several seasons ago).
“High expectations for this season and I am glad we got the rivalry back with Avon Park coming back to the MFFCC after six seasons.” said Williams as the blue and red helmets donned the field against each other for the first time in half a decade.
“It brings the excitement to the kids, a lot of them are family and friends, they know about the rivalry and they want it as bad as we all did.”
The Blue Streaks may have welcomed the Red Devils back, but they showed that they plan on being the top dog in the county as they beat the Red Devils Mitey Mite scrimmage half game 12-0 on a pair of touchdown runs by Jayveon Williams.
The Blue Streaks also topped the Red Devils in the Flag game 22-0 with Kenan Hamilton, Dominic Lyons and Everett Peart scoring touchdowns, with Earl Shuler and Judah Charlery converting extra points.
Behind the success of the Blue Streak Flag team is Head Coach Ray Rivera, who played for the Heartland Lions two years and has been leading the youngest of football players starting on his seventh year.
Rivera also noted that he played for Avon Park in High School and though it is somewhat bittersweet to coach against them, he believes that the rebirth of the rivalry will be good for the players and the community.
“This is something I love.” said Rivera “I keep coming out for the kids and the atmosphere.”
Rivera noted that during a period of his own trouble, he realized that the more kids they have out here playing football, the less are out on the street getting in trouble.
“My attitude is if I can reach one, I did my job, if I can keep one kid from going the path I did, I did my job.”
The Flag football team has been knocking on the championship door for the past three years, making it to the fourth round three years ago, the Super Bowl two years ago and the conference championship last year.
“So we are always shooting for the Superbowl.” said Rivera.
