Special to the Highlands News-Sun
This home is located at 1609 S. Oak Ridge Road in Lorida. This home is priced to sell for $249,000 and is listed by Dawn Dell with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Florida Properties Group.
Calling all fishermen who want to have it all!!! Here is an opportunity for you to own a Lake Istokpoga front home and have a little income too!
This property features one acre of land and basically two homes.
Downstairs has one bedroom, one bath, a kitchen, dining area, living room (also additional space for another bed) and French doors leading to an open screened-in porch with fantastic views of Lake Istokpoga.
Upstairs features two bedrooms, one bath, a kitchen and an open living room space with glass doors opening to the open balcony that is perfect for watching all the wildlife abound.
Live in one space and rent out the other or just make it your own castle.
There is an additional metal workshop/garage, 24 feet wide by 31 feet deep with double garage overhead doors. It is perfect for all your toys and definitely the boat you will want to have for this sportsman paradise lake. Lake Istokpoga is nearly 28,000 acres and is considered one of the best fishing lakes in the County. This nature lover’s paradise is home to many different species of fowl and fin. You will discover there are tons of hours of family fun fishing this lake and lots of areas to investigate.
The property faces the west, so your nightly multi-million dollar sunsets are a spectacular work of art every night. You will enjoy this tranquil paradise as a full-time residence or just a weekend retreat. Think of the possibilities you can have with two homes for the price of one on a lake!
This property is offered by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Florida Properties Group and listed with Dawn Dell. You can reach Dell at 863-381-0400 for more information or visit her website at www.dawndell.com and view all the photos. MLS 268150
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.