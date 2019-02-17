SEBRING — Herbicide spraying has stopped, temporarily, on Lake Istokpoga and other major bodies of water in Florida, including Lake Okeechobee.
Anglers are still angry about it, though, according to reports from the second round of meetings on the subject.
John Benson, resident on Lake Istokpoga who attended meetings last week on both Istokpoga and Okeechobee, described the atmosphere since the January meetings, which he also attended, as “anger and hate.”
Did that change since the spraying stopped?
“It got worse,” Benson said.
For several years — Benson counts four at least — the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has used herbicide spraying to control aquatic plant life, particularly invasive exotic plants.
On Jan. 24, the agency announced it would halt such spraying while gathering public comment on its aquatic weed control program, including one last Wednesday at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agriculture Center in Sebring — a follow-up meeting to one held there Jan. 11.
The FWC plans to hold several such meetings across the state. Another is set for Feb. 25 in Astor, on the south end of the Ocala National Forest.
DeSantis’ plans
Meanwhile, Gov. Ron DeSantis has asked for $2.5 billion over the next four years to restore the Everglades and protect water resources throughout Florida.
When he announced his budget plans on Feb. 1, DeSantis proposed $625 million per year for Everglades restoration and protection of Florida water resources.
The budget also recommends a $154 million investment in Florida’s “prized properties,” including $100 million for Florida Forever through the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), with a focus on protecting water resources, and $54 million to improve Florida’s state park system.
During this time, FWC officials are taking public comment on aquatic plant control. FWC announcements about the temporary halt state the information gathering would help get a better feel for how to handle them.
The announcement does not speak about leaving the plants there, as habitat for fish or other wildlife. It asserts that invasive plants “degrade and diminish” Florida waterways and displace native plants, going as far as to pose “a significant threat to human welfare” and create problems by impeding flood control and affecting recreational use of the lakes and rivers.
Anglers’ views
However, people like Dave Douglass, bass fishing guide, hold that the loss of vegetation results in fewer bass reaching adulthood.
Douglass has gone on record as saying spot spraying has greater collateral damage to native submerged, as well as to invasive plants. Invasive target plants are always within the main migration routes fish naturally use, Douglass said. Not only do dying plants create a layer of muck that uses up dissolved oxygen for decomposition, they leave the fish migration routes devoid of cover.
Fish don’t reason that they need to take a different route, Douglass said. They just continue to use the routes they always have, and find themselves vulnerable to attack from alligators from below and from birds of prey from above.
Douglass also said bass can spawn between 5,000 to 12,000 eggs per reproductive pair within a season.
Of those, Douglass said, two or three individual bass fry might survive for a year, and only do so by using submerged plants as cover.
Fish still gone
In January, when meeting facilitator Joy Hazel asked attendees to raise hands if they fish for bass, crappie, bluegill, gar fish or catfish, she then asked if there were any other game fish on the lake she didn’t mention — if they were “missing any fish.”
“We are,” several residents replied, and according to Benson, they still are.
“It will take a year to see if it will recover,” Benson said Friday.
Istokpoga, a 28,000-acre lake, is 10 miles long, five miles wide and ranks as Florida’s fifth largest. Benson, who’s lived there for 16 years, described it as a “top-heavy” diamond-shaped lake with a couple of islands, wide-open waters and an average depth of 3-4 feet.
Benson planned to be on the lake this weekend at a bass tournament, to take note of the number and size of fish anglers bring to the dock.
In recent years, Istokpoga’s status as one of the top 10 lakes in Florida for fishing had dwindled as seasoned competitive bass fishermen could barely snag large enough fish out of the lake to total six pounds at weigh in.
Fish haven’t been the only wildlife affected, Benson said. Frogs and birds have seen reduced numbers. The birds have been affected, he said, because they also have fewer fish to catch.
