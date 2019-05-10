Spread the cheer of Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day will soon be here. There are many mothers in our nursing homes who have no one to remember them on their special day. Why don’t you?

Adopt a nursing home and cheer some mothers up! My neighbor and I are handling one wing of Kenilworth Care Center. We bought 36 vases and will put a flower in each one and drop them off Sunday, May 11.

Will you help?

Ruth Keller

Sebring

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments