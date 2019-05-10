Spread the cheer of Mother’s Day
Mother’s Day will soon be here. There are many mothers in our nursing homes who have no one to remember them on their special day. Why don’t you?
Adopt a nursing home and cheer some mothers up! My neighbor and I are handling one wing of Kenilworth Care Center. We bought 36 vases and will put a flower in each one and drop them off Sunday, May 11.
Will you help?
Ruth Keller
Sebring
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.