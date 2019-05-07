Once again, my husband Don and I were privileged to attend the Lake Placid Middle and High School Orchestras' Spring Concert. The program was opened with musical selections by the LP bands (Beginning, Intermediate and Advanced) along with the Beginning Orchestra. We were treated to a wonderful performance by the students who were visibly engaged with their music and many were featured soloists.

A sincere thank you to Aristides Salgueiro, their conductor, for introducing them to and teaching them about the satisfaction of playing a musical instrument, along with the wonderful world of classic and popular pieces. " Amazing Grace" was just that ... amazing.

With all the negativity in the news of late, it's a pleasure to shine a spotlight on an entertaining and wholesome event.

Marianne Reason

Lake Placid

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments