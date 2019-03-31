A full first day of official competition at the season-opening Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Spring Fling concluded with the first three race winners of the year taking to the top step of victory lane after the Sasco Sports International/American Challenge sprint Friday at Sebring International Raceway.
Todd Treffert scored the overall and Porsche-class Sasco race win in the Speedconcepts 1974 No. 141 Porsche 911 IROC and was joined on the top-three podium by third-place finisher Ray Evernham, the championship-winning NASCAR team owner and crew chief who began his motorsports career as a driver.
Wheeling a blue 7-liter 1965 No. 19 Chevrolet Corvette in his Sebring debut and first HSR race start since the Classic Daytona in 2017, Evernham won the Sasco American division and trailed only Treffert and Porsche-class and overall second-place finisher Mike Banz to the checkered flag.
Banz earned his runner-up honors in his Heritage Motorsports 1974 No. 13 Porsche 911 RSR while Carlos de Quesada finished third in the Porsche division and fourth overall in his Alegra Motorsports 1973 No. 22 Porsche 911.
The American-division podium was completed by overall top-10 finishers Walo Bertschinger in second place his 1968 No. 39 Corvette Roadster and the 1966 No. 111 Mustang 2+2 of Dickson Rathbone in third.
Stephen Sanguinetti won the International class in his 1965 No. 12 Lotus Elan S2. Blake May was second in the 1974 No. 06 BMW 2002, and Thomas Coryn was third in his 1965 No. 60 MGB.
The HSR Spring Fling continues through today. Spectator tickets are available at the Sebring International Raceway registration building for $20 for today’s action, which begins at 8 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.