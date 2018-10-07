SEBRING — Spring Lake Special District will be erecting a memorial in tribute to Highlands County Sheriff’s Deputy William Gentry Jr. in the near future. Gentry was tragically shot on May 6 and died of the injury on May 7, 2018 in the line of duty after responding to a call in Placid Lakes.
Gentry, his parents, Jack and Susan, as well as his brother, Kevin, have all resided in Spring Lake for about 12 years. Kevin Gentry is also a HCSO deputy.
According to District Manager Joe Decerbo, the Board of Supervisors approved the memorial in the May meeting.
On Thursday, Decerbo took Gentry’s father to the eco park to give him the vision of what the monument might be and where it may be placed. The eco park is a natural setting with white cranes and blue herons that play among the reeds in the water. There is pavilion-style picnic tables and a paved loop that meanders around the lake. Intermittently placed around the lake are benches to sit and reflect.
Decerbo said that the senior Gentry was very pleased and grateful with the idea and place for the memorial. The memorial will be about a mile from his home and he told Decerbo he would visit the memorial every day.
Although still in the works, Decerbo sees the monument as having a picture of Gentry with his K-9 partner Roni. The board would also like to see cue stick(s) worked into the memorial also, as he was renown for the handmade creations.
Gentry was an animal lover and worked with Roni and in addition to him, he also owned other dogs, Sika, Chubbs and Link. Gentry’s father told Decerbo that one of the last things Gentry asked his father was to take care of his dogs.
“We just want William Gentry to be remembered,” Decerbo said. “This will be first class. This deputy was shot in the line of duty, trying to keep others safe. His death really affected our community.”
Decerbo said the monument would be worthy of the brave hero. After his death, Gentry was a hero to many as his donated organs saved or changed the lives of others.
“Most memorials will have crosses or flowers and will fade,” Decerbo said. “This will last forever.”
The sheriff’s office is working in conjunction with the district to fund the project. The two entities will work together to find the funds for the monument.
“It doesn’t matter what it costs, we will find the money,” said Decerbo. “We will have a garage sale and special events to raise it. This family is loved by our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.