The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of February gives anglers the last half of the super full moon week, and an ideal fishing weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, anglers will begin to enjoy a greater percentage of fish populations feeding every other day instead of every three days due to ideal water temperatures.
Now that water temperatures are within the ideal feeding degree range of 70-82, fish metabolisms will be fast enough to enable them to feed more often throughout the week.
Spring-like weather patterns will also cause greater ‘fish adjustment’ as atmospheric pressure-change increases, causing ideal fishing winds, perfect sun-to-cloud ratios of fifty- fifty and for bass anglers, the end of the spawning season---the entire bass populations now participates in feeding activity patterns.
Best Fishing Days: Friday’s weather forecast predicts above-average atmospheric pressure change which will cause above-average ‘fish adjustment activity’.
The more fish adjust to weather factors, the more they use energy, resulting in a greater need-to-feed. Not to mention that fish are by nature opportunistic feeders, when they see one another, they eat one another. And fish adjustment increases this activity.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 1:18 a.m. and will create a feed intensity rating of 7-8 from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and will diminish in rating by one number until the weekend when it normalizes at a 4-5 level.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 1:46 p.m. and solar noon at 12:39 p.m. and will create a feed intensity rating of 5-6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and will diminish by a half number until it normalizes in the 3-4 range by the weekend.
Due to the lack of nighttime cloud-cover the super full moon will cause the majority of fish to feed during the night. If the forecast turns out to be incorrect for nighttime cloud-cover the daytime midday bite will improve to a 7-rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: February 20-22 second half of super full moon week, March 3-7 new moon, and 18-23 full moon, April 2-8 new moon, and16-21 full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 6-hour winter charter for $250.00 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Cold water and rain gear provided. Custom bass fishing charter package options available. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.25 feet above sea level, which is below the current high-level of 39.50”. The minimum low-level currently is 38.50’.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com
