Who doesn’t like to be squeaky clean? You’ve heard that squeak in freshly washed hair or windows that squeal with delight when sunshine can pass through.
That’s what it’s like to look at the calendar of a new year. Brand new and fresh like laundry still infused with clean, crisp air.
A friend once related a story about his then almost 3-year-old son.
Bath time was a favorite, playful ritual. But the dad became perplexed by something his son had been saying during his baths.
As he reached for the children’s soap, little Christian would say, “God’s soap.”
At first, our friend didn’t think too much about it. He just told him that it was his soap for his bath and not God’s soap.
But he’d scratch his head wondering where he came up with that.
This comment persisted during each bath with daddy reminding him that it was his soap, not God’s soap. But, obviously, Christian didn’t agree.
One evening, our friend took a closer look at the bottle of soap.
“What,” he wondered, “could make him think this was God’s soap?”
Then as his eyes fixed on the label picture, he figured it out.
A lamb.
Christian knew the Bible stories of Jesus carrying the lost lamb to safety. He had heard of Jesus being referred to as the Lamb of God. The lamb meant this was God’s soap. A natural conclusion for a toddler.
Some of my favorite pictures of Jesus are of him carrying a little lamb; of the reminder that while he himself became the sacrificial lamb to ‘wash us clean’ from our sin, he also shepherds us – his little lambs.
Jesus says in John 10: 27, NKJV, “My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow Me. And I give them eternal life and they shall never perish; neither shall anyone snatch them out of my hand.”
As we look at the new year ahead, it is still all clean with no mistakes. It isn’t filled up with things to do. It’s squeaky clean.
The best way to enter into it is to be sure we are squeaky clean, too. By receiving ‘God’s soap’ on our hearts … his precious blood shed for us … we are cleansed from sin and its effects.
Help little ones understand that through Jesus’ love they can have ‘God’s soap’ wash them clean. They can have lives filled with meaning, purpose, a hope and a future the longer they walk with him.
God’s soap. It makes us squeaky clean. Selah
