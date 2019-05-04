SEBRING — Parishioners from St. Catherine’s Catholic Church were able to perform their annual performance, La Pasion de Cristo, last Sunday evening after originally being delayed due to an intense storm on Good Friday. This play is composed of over 40 volunteers, who spent more than two months practicing their lines and their roles in the performance. They were led by Rafael Gomez, who is now in his third year as director of the play.
This volunteer cast spent multiple hours before the play, setting up chairs and the large amount of stage decorations for the play.
The role of Jesus Christ was given to Pablo Tegla, who completed his third year in his role. Many would describe his role as Jesus Christ as extremely difficult but moving. Tegla was forced to carry his heavy cross, just as Jesus Christ did, and had to spend an extended period of time on the cross. His role as Christ also included his trial before Pontius Pilate and the Last Supper, a scene that was added in last year’s performance.
Tegla’s time on stage ended with the resurrection from the tomb behind the stage. By the end of his performance, many applauded Tegla for his performance as Jesus Christ.
Many other roles in the play are also worth mentioning. Approximately 15 soldiers were tasked with the burden of lifting all three crosses into position with each cross carrying a grown man. They were also directed to bark commands at Jesus and the other two crucified men.
Also worth mentioning were the lectors, who each read a reflection piece to accompany each scene. This added an intimate touch to help the audience reflect upon the sacrifices of Jesus Christ.
Perhaps one of the most important people on the cast was Gomez, who spent much of the day helping the cast of the play prepare and help the show reached the level it did.
The performance of the cast received much acclaim from many of the audience for its realistic details and the way the violence was portrayed. Despite being a gruesome experience, it was able to open many parishioner’s eyes to the pain Jesus Christ felt before his death.
Being one of the few churches to reenact the Passion of Jesus Christ, it is definitely fulfilling its duty of showing this important part of the Bible in greater detail. This performance was completely free, but baskets were handed around for any donations to help the funding for next year’s play. This performance was also in Spanish, but pamphlets with translations were handed out for non-Spanish speakers.
