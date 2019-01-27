Legal and illegal immigration is a threat to world stability and security.
America is being taken over by new immigrants whose political views are not the rule of law, based on the Judeo Christian laws, based on the Bible. Our Constitution is under attack daily.
If America is to survive this movement or displacement of people with people who have different political views on government, we must stop our immigration until we can vet new immigrants. We may have lost the war on immigration; we have no idea the numbers of illegals in our nation.
With the hordes invading our borders we must close our southern border with Mexico. We must demand that Mexico help fund the wall as our nation's security is at stake.
The whole world is in the greatest threat to their stability and security, even greater than World War II, by this tool of immigration to change the political views of a nation. Nations without sovereignty are a threat to the whole world.
Americans must demand action by our military against the invasion of our nation and violating our sovereignty.
Billie Jewett
Sebring
