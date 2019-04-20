HIGHLANDS — For the 27th year, postal employees across the USA will be collecting food to help “Stamp Out Hunger.” On Saturday, May 11 the National Association of Letter Carriers, other USPS employees and area volunteers will participate in our nation’s largest one day food drive.
Since its inception, well over 1.5 billion pounds of soups, cereals, rice, beans, canned meats, canned vegetables and other non-perishable items have been collected to feed those in need. Thanks to generous donors and local businesses, last year’s one-day event brought in more than 50,000 pounds of food to help stock the shelves of local charities, church pantries and food banks for the summer months, when the need is the greatest.
The need is real. One of every six people m this country lives with some degree of food insecurity, unsure of where they’ll get their next meal or if the food they have will last until their next check.
If you would like to help, drop off non-perishable food at the post office or place any bag with in-date canned good, rice, flour, cereals, noodles, dried beans, juices, powdered milk, etc. by your mailbox early on May 11. A postal employee or authorized volunteer will pick up your donation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.