AVON PARK — Reflections on Silver Lake Mobile Home Community in Avon Park hosted the 15th annual Special STARS Leisure Games on Feb. 4 in memory of a former athlete who passed away.
This year’s competition was named the Tamara Anna Memorial Leisure Games in memory of Special STARS athlete Tamara Anna who passed away last year. Anna, who lived in Lake Placid, was a former shuffleboard player and loved various other sports in the program. All athletes received trophies in her memory and medals in their competition.
There were approximately 50 athletes with disabilities competing in horseshoes, bocce and shuffleboard. Residents at Reflections volunteered at the games.
Dee’s Place provided dinner for the athletes and prizes were handed out after the award ceremony.
Bocce had a heated competition against two doubles team as they had to play a tie breaker at the end. Sharon Carpenter and Heather Nichols pulled it out at the end winning first over Elizabeth Jordon and Alex Lopez. Other singles players winning awards in bocce were Eva Monk, first; Bobby Paradise, second; and Herb Adkins and Norman Delpiano tied for third.
Robert Collier took first place in his horseshoe division defeating Billy Owens who got second. John Smith won first against Sarah Moore in their division.
In shuffleboard, Patty Toepper was the leading shooter with a score of 86. She took first place in her division. Other first place winners were Bobby Brewington, Barbara Kircher, Timmy Cypress, Jackie Musser, Larry Rivers, Leslie Hollandy, John Smith, Paul Hurtubise, Lee Hughes and Charlie Hodgkinson.
Second place winners in shuffleboard were Hormel Biggs, Rene Herrera, Bryan Bishop, Fred Moore, Kenny Roberts, Dequawn Johnson, Becky Anders and Bill Wheeler.
Third place finishers in shuffleboard were Tim Dowdy, Annie Horn, Jim Kentfield, Carl Smith, Helena Spies, Raymond Jackson, Ilana Levy and Frances Goff. Fourth place winners were Maria Rivera, Dama Massey and Tim Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.