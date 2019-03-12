SEBRING — Special STARS kicked off its 15-year anniversary celebration with the Highlands County School District Track and Field competition Friday morning at Firemen’s Field in Sebring with the largest event ever.
More than 170 children from 15 different schools in Highlands County competed in various running and throwing events.
“This was the most athletes and schools that we have ever had participate in this event,” said Special STARS School District Coordinator Frannie Gillilan.
“It’s a great opportunity to let their abilities shine. It was fun to see how the schools came together to support the athletes.”
Gillilan, along with ESE coaches Buddy Hunter and Kelly Sanders, coordinate the event for the district.
All three were recognized during the awards ceremony for their years of service to Special STARS and the athletes.
Sanders was also recognized for his last year as a coach with the district since he will be retiring after more than 30 years of service with the schools.
Athletes from elementary, middle and high schools competed in races such as gait trainers, wheelchairs and running.
They also tested their abilities by throwing a softball, tennis ball or rolling a tennis ball in the field events.
Sebring High School Band welcomed the athletes as they stepped off their buses by playing songs as they entered the field.
The band later performed the national anthem while the Sebring High School Air Force Junior ROTC Color Guard presented the colors for the opening ceremony.
After the athletes competed, they enjoyed a picnic lunch on the field before the awards ceremony. Athletes were awarded ribbons for each of their events.
