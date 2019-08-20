SEBRING — Special STARS athletes dived right into the Sebring High School swimming pool in July to compete.
More than 30 athletes with disabilities participated in a swimming competition at the pool on July 27.
Beginners participated in the shallow end in a noodle race in the water while the more advanced swimmers did laps and the backstroke.
Those who placed first in the one lap race were Brianna Davis, Jimmy Jensen and Michael Sweet. Second place winners were Ilana Levy, Natalie Welch and Sapphire Denz.
Third place winners were Joe Mesaros, C.J. Chandler and Andrew Moses. Jamie Brown and Nicole Brown won fourth, while Cody Burger and Elizabeth Jordon won fifth.
In the two-lap competition, Nicole Lewis took first place while Andrew Moses won second; Elizabeth Jordon, third; Brianna Davis, fourth; and Jamie Brown, fifth. In backstroke, Nicole Lewis took first; Elizabeth Jordon, second; Brianna Davis, third; and Jamie Brown, fourth.
In the short noodle races for the beginners, first-place winners were Herb Adkins, Gadge Denz, Mac Smith and Sarah Moore.
Second place finishers were Charlie Hodgkinson, Dasan Jordon, Maria Rivera and Kennyt Roberts. Third place winners were Bobby Paradise and Dontril Murphy. Jim Kentfield won fourth.
In long noodle racing, Gerald Bass won first,;Ralph Meyers, second; Robert Collier, third; Sephanie Travi, fourth; and Eva Monk, fifth.
Ribbons were presented after lunch.
Ridge Area Arc is dedicated to serving individuals with developmental disabilities and Special Sports Training and Recreational Services (STARS) is a Ridge Area Arc community outreach program.
Special STARS focuses on sports and recreation for Arc’s consumers and individuals in the community. Special STARS serves children and adults with physical and mental disabilities in Highlands, Hardee, Okeechobee and southern Polk counties.
Sports programs include softball, shuffleboard, bocce, horseshoes, volleyball, fishing, swimming, basketball, track and field, equestrian and cheerleading.
