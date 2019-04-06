SEBRING – Special athletes have been practicing for the 20th annual Special STARS Softball Classic set for today at the Highlands County Sports Complex.
There will be seven teams with athletes from Highlands and Hardee counties in the tournament. Both counties will also have special athletes competing in a skill level competition for those learning the fundamentals of the sport.
Playing action begins at 8 a.m. There will be an opening ceremony at 7:45 a.m. with members of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Department carrying in the torch to kick off the event. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Honor Guard will present the American flag with Carl Gillilan of Sebring singing the national anthem. The first pitch will be thrown out by a representative from the Joe Singha family and the Sebring Elks Lodge 1529 who are the top All-Star sponors.
Other All-Star sponsors are Coffee News of FLA, Germaine Surveying, Hendrix Lawn Service, J & J Angels, Highlands Sertoma Club and Tamara Anna Memorial Fund.
The games are free and open to the public. Food and drinks will be available at the concession stand.
Trophies will be presented to the first, second and third place teams as well as individual trophies given to the players on the first place teams. Other special awards will be presented as well.
The teams consist of athletes with disabilities playing along with partners in the local community. They have been training for the past three weeks to play in this coed slow-pitch softball tourney.
Team sponsors are Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, coached by Amy & Brad Torres; McIntyre’s Mavericks (sponsored by Raymond & Becky McIntyre) coached by Jamie Bustamante; Coffee News coached by Cesar Martinez; Ken Thomas Painting, Inc. & Today’s Veteran Organization coached by Allison Lao; Dee’s Place coached by Morgan Anderson; and Advent Health coached by Derek Aul.
J & J Angels is sponsoring the Skill Level team. They are coached by Angie Ruckman, Allison Jacobs and Danielle Jordon. These individuals have been practicing four different skills and will compete for medals. They will be tested on throwing, fielding, batting and running to a base.
Mara and Juan Hernandez with Children of Love Ministry in Avon Park are sponsoring the lunch. Trophies are being sponsored by the Tamara Anna Memorial Fund. The Highlands County Board of County Commissioners, who allows Special STARS to use the fields at no cost, is an inkind donor.
Other tournament sponsors include Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, Center State Bank, Rebecca Singha, and 64 West Collision Repair Inc.
There will be a Home Run Derby open to everyone. It will be $5 for 12 balls or $1 for 2 balls and the winner will get half of the money raised in their division while the other half goes to Special STARS. Each batter selects a pitcher. There will be four different levels – men, women, children (ages 12 and under) and special athletes.
