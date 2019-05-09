The official start of the Atlantic hurricane season is still weeks away, but this week, May 5-11, has been designated Hurricane Preparedness Week. It’s time to make sure all of your insurance policies are in place and updated, and your emergency situation plans are understood by all family members.
The temperatures are rising and the school year is nearing an end. What comes next is hurricane season.
The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. Accuweather meteorologists are calling for this year’s season to be a “near normal to slightly above normal” season. Accuweather’s Atlantic Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski told the Highlands News-Sun last month they are expecting 12-14 named storms this season, with five to seven of those expected to become hurricanes. At least two of those are likely to become major hurricanes.
But, as Kottlowski said and many Highlands County residents know to be true, it’s not the predicted number of storms that is important. All it takes is one storm to change our way of life. Remember Hurricane Irma in 2017 when thousands of county residents went days without electricity? Highlands County was the second hardest hit county in the state.
Those who lived in Highlands County in 2004 can most certainly remember the trifecta of hurricanes Charley, Francis and Jeanne and the havoc they wreaked on the county.
Then there are the stories of Hurricane Andrew, a destructive Category 5 hurricane in 1992 that made landfall in South Florida, destroying more than 63,000 houses and damaging thousands more. That storm didn’t even compare to Hurricane Michael that struck the Florida Panhandle on Oct. 10, 2018, flattening much of Panama City Beach and Mexico Beach. It too made landfall as a Category 5 storm and remained a strong Category 3 as it made its way across Georgia. Michael’s death toll, near 50, continued to climb as much as three months after the storm made landfall.
The Federal Emergency Management Administration has spent more than $1 billion on recovery so far from Michael’s wrath. Highlands County continues to wait for reimbursement from FEMA for cleanup work after Irma. Around Highlands County, blue-tarped roofs still dot the landscape.
Kottlowski said this year’s “climate pattern has the capability to produce several very strong storms and so people should not let their guard down.”
Floridians should know by now that any preparations made ahead of a storm can never be too much. Just because we live inland, it has been proven that hurricanes can still cause devastation. People need to be prepared.
One of the best ways you can do that is to plan on attending the Hurricane Preparedness Expo, sponsored by the Highlands News-Sun in partnership with the Highlands County Board of County Commission and the Emergency Operations Center. The two-day family event is set for June 7-8 at Lakeshore Mall. Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Steve Jerve will be at the Saturday event.
Start preparing now. Don’t wait until a hurricane is forecast to make your plans. Our worst enemy won’t be the storm itself, it will be our procrastination.
