2 Florida teens get 10 years in murder of MMA fighter
WEST PALM BEACH — Two Florida teenagers have been sentenced to ten years in prison for their role in the murder of a professional mixed martial arts fighter nicknamed “The Matzoh Brawler.”
Friends say Aaron Rajman, who wore a yarmulke in his MMA fights, was also dealing drugs and was targeted for the marijuana and cash he kept at home.
On Monday, 18-year-old Summer Church and 20-year-old Jace Swinton each pleaded guilty to reduced charges of second-degree murder.
The prosecution continues its case against Roberto Ortiz as the alleged shooter.
The Palm Beach Post reports Church wasn’t at the scene when Rajman was killed during a 2017 home invasion, but police say she was the mastermind. Police say a fight broke out after Ortiz and Swinton entered Rajman’s home and Rajman was fatally shot.
Rajman had a 2-2 record since becoming a professional fighter.
Walt Disney World Skyliner to begin operating in September
ORLANDO — Disney visitors will get to try out the theme park’s new air gondolas in September.
Walt Disney World announced Monday that the Disney Skyliner, which is like mini cabins in the sky, will begin operating on Sept. 29 and will give guests a “a never-before-seen birds-eye view. “ It will transport visitors between Epcot, Hollywood Studios and several resorts.
The mini cabins will go about 11 miles per hour (18 kph) and hang as high as 60 feet (18 meters) in the air at some points.
The rides will last between five and 15 minutes.
Police officer gets probation for kneeing handcuffed man
FORT LAUDERDALE — Authorities say a Florida police officer accused of kneeing a handcuffed suspect last year has been sentenced to probation and ordered to complete an anger management course.
Paula McMahon of the Broward state attorney’s office says 29-year-old Coral Springs Officer Sandy Gomez pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor battery charge and was sentenced Monday.
Gomez was charged with kneeing 28-year-old Gabriel Narcisse-Beckford in the head while he was handcuffed on the ground in December. A cellphone video captured the incident.
The Sun Sentinel reported that Narcisse-Beckford was accused of stealing soda and candy worth $4.21 from a convenience store.
The judge ordered Gomez to serve 12 months of probation and complete the 13-week anger management course.
Gunman sought in fatal shooting at Airbnb near Tampa
BRANDON — Investigators are searching for a man they say fatally shot someone after a fight broke out during a house party at an Airbnb near Tampa.
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s officials tell news outlets the fight broke out at the rented home in Brandon on Saturday night.
Deputies said the victim was struck in the upper body. He was taken to a hospital in Tampa where he died of his injuries. No one else was injured in the shooting.
Detectives have interviewed witnesses but haven’t yet found the suspected shooter.
No additional details were immediately available.
— Associated Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.