Endangered Florida panther dies after being hit by car
MOORE HAVEN (AP) — An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.
It’s the 14th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 17 total deaths this year.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the remains of a 2-year-old female panther were found Monday in Glades County.
Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.
2 men hospitalized after garbage truck rolls into pond
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Florida man was driving a garbage truck when he lost control of the vehicle and rolled into a retention pond, injuring himself and a passenger.
The Bradenton Herald reports the 29-year-old driver and his 39-year-old passenger were hospitalized Tuesday.
Florida Highway Patrol says the truck was traveling down a Bradenton road when the driver overcorrected, lost control of the truck, spun into a grassy shoulder and rolled into the pond.
The driver was in serious condition and the passenger was in critical condition as of Tuesday morning.
Hepatitis A cases top 2,400 this year
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — Florida had 64 newly reported cases of hepatitis A last week, bringing the total number of cases this year to 2,413. Of the new cases, 84% involved hospitalizations, according to a Florida Department of Health weekly data release.
A News Service of Florida analysis of the data shows that Pasco County led the state in the number of newly reported cases last week, with seven. Brevard County had six and was followed by Hillsborough, Lee, Marion and Orange counties, which each had four.
Hepatitis A is a highly contagious virus that attacks the liver and can cause death. It is spread through such things as food or drinks that have been contaminated with fecal matter from people with hepatitis A, or from close contact with infected people.
State Surgeon General Scott Rivkees, who doubles as secretary of the Department of Health, declared a public-health emergency because of hepatitis A last month.
The best way to protect against hepatitis A infection is through vaccination.
As of Saturday, the five counties with the largest number of hepatitis A cases this year were Pasco County, with 384; Pinellas County, with 350; Volusia County, with 218; Orange County, with 157; and Hillsborough County, with 131.
