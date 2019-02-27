SEBRING — Prosecutors have dropped two thirds of the 72 felony animal cruelty charges against Jinece Elizabeth Loughry.
The 66-year-old Avon Park woman has pleaded not guilty to the remaining 24 counts of the crime, according to the State Attorney’s Office in Sebring, for animals that died in her care at her home on Memorial Drive.
She made bond, according to the Highlands County Clerk of the Courts, for a total of $24,000.
She is represented by Public Defender Bruce Carter. Assistant State Attorney Courtney Lenhart is handling the prosecution.
For now, her next hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 28.
Her case started Jan. 3 when the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office got word that an Avon Park woman had 23 dead animals in various stages of decay at her home, along with many more severely malnourished animals.
Initially, deputies contacted Loughry by telephone, because she was not at 1367 Memorial Drive. She returned to the house within 10 minutes, but allegedly would not allow deputies inside it.
According to the arrest reports, she owned but did not live in the house. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the home had no running water, and rats and roaches infested the home.
After getting and serving a search warrant, deputies reportedly found dozens of animals loose or in cages throughout the house, along with dead animals in various rooms and locations, including under a bed, between the mattresses of a bed and on top of a bed.
Some were so badly decomposed, according to HCSO Public Information Officer Scott Dressel, deputies couldn’t tell if they were dogs or cats.
At least one died, despite best efforts to rescue it, while detectives were processing the scene, according to arrest reports.
Meanwhile, the cages had no food or water, and allegedly had several inches of feces. Where cages were stacked, animals on the top rows were urinating and defecating on those below them.
It’s a case with eerie similarities to another case seven years ago — May 2012 — in Berwick, Pennsylvania.
At the time, Loughry was the local “Dog Warden,” the animal control officer for the township, said Mary Sult of Animal Resource Center in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania.
When Loughry had to go away for training, Sult said, she hired Evy Lysk as a pet sitter for her animals.
Lysk found 33 dogs and 14 cats living in filth, and called police, according to the local newspaper, Press Enterprise.
Loughry disagreed with the numbers, claiming 26 dogs and 13 cats, and said the pet sitter allowed conditions to deteriorate while she was away at training.
However, according to the Press Enterprise, Loughry asked Lysk to clean up some of the mess while she was away, and gave Lysk some pills for one sick dog, with plans to have the dog euthanized on her return.
Lysk tried to clean, but all she could do was “wipe poop on poop,” Lysk said in news reports.
Loughry eventually resigned her town post and said she planned to become a Pennsylvania humane officer, the Press Enterprise reported.
Sult said a “humane officer” protects animal welfare, where an animal control officer protects human safety.
The Press Enterprise also reported Loughry said she would move out of Berwick.
Now that such incidents bring felony charges, Sult said she’d like to see a national database for animal abuse, to prevent future incidents.
She might get her wish.
On Jan. 23, two members of the U.S. House of Representatives, Congressmen Ted Deutch-D and Vern Buchanan-R, both of Florida, introduced a bill to curb animal cruelty by making the penalties federal felonies.
H.R. 724, “Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act,” or PACT, would directly target any act of abuse, making it a federal crime for anyone to crush, drown, impale or suffocate animals, or engage in bestiality.
It would expand the scope already covered by a bill passed in 2010 that bans “crushing” animals: Performing animal abuse on video for sale as entertainment.
PACT would allow animal control officers to cross state lines to make arrests. Automatic federal federal felony charges could result in a seven-year sentence and/or face steep fines, rather than the misdemeanors some states still charge.
As of Tuesday, the bill had been referred to the House Committee on the Judiciary and had gained 193 more co-sponsors.
Highlands News-Sun staff writers Kim Leatherman and Melissa Main contributed to this report.
