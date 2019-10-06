The Associated Press
Disabled dog goes missing when car is stolen
OAKLAND PARK — Florida animal rescue groups are helping a woman find her beloved disabled dog after her car was stolen with the husky mix inside.
WFOR-TV reports Wanda Ferrari had left the car running with the air conditioning on for her dog Zorra while she popped into a Dollar Tree store in Oakland Park.
Zorra uses a pink wheelchair to walk because its back legs are paralyzed. But the 13-year-old dog was lying on a pillow in the backseat and not in the wheelchair when the 2005 blue Volvo station wagon was taken.
Ferrari says the dog is her constant companion as she deals with a breast cancer recurrence.
Rescue group Abandoned Dogs of Everglades hired a pet detective and is now offering a $2,000 reward for returning the dog.
Florida officer shoots suspect outside a Walmart
JACKSONVILLE — Authorities say a police officer in Florida shot and killed a man outside a Walmart after the suspect sprayed him in the face with an unknown substance.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the officer fired three shots at the man.
Chief of investigations T.K. Waters said Saturday that a Walmart employee told the officer the man was creating a disturbance. Waters says store employees warned the man had been seen armed in the store on previous occasions.
The suspect walked out of the store, and as the officer approached, he crouched down as if he were hiding something. Waters says he turned toward the officer and sprayed him in the face and body with an unknown substance.
The officer was placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.
