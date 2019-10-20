The Associated Press
Police: Man killed peeping tom outside girlfriend’s house
FORT LAUDERDALE — A Florida man is charged with manslaughter for fatally beating a peeping tom who had been peering into his girlfriend’s window as they had sex.
Victor Vickery was charged Thursday with the July 2018 death of 57-year-old Asaad Akar.
The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that the 30-year-old Vickery and his girlfriend were in bed when they heard a sound, which had happened before. Vickery went outside and found Akar, who had a criminal record for prowling.
The two began fighting while the girlfriend called 911. Vickery told Fort Lauderdale police Akar attacked him and that he punched and kicked Akar a few times. Akar died at the hospital later that night.
Vickery is jailed on $100,000 bail. He is also charged with a sexual battery that happened a month after Akar’s death.
2 men charged in turtle-poaching ring
FORT MYERS — Florida wildlife officials say they’ve arrested two men for poaching thousands of turtles and selling them.
A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission news release says 39-year-old Michael Boesenberg and 23-year-old Michael Clemons were arrested this week and face multiple poaching-related charges.
Investigators say Boesenberg led a well-organized ring of wildlife traffickers, operating mostly in Lee County. Poached turtles sold wholesale for up to $300 each and retailed for as much as $10,000 each in Asia.
The FWC documented more than 4,000 turtles illegally taken and sold over a 6-month period, including Florida box turtles, Eastern box turtles, striped mud turtles, Florida mud turtles, chicken turtles, Florida softshell turtles, Gulf Coast spiny softshell turtles, spotted turtles and diamondback terrapins.
Officers executed a search warrant in August. Over 600 turtles were returned to the wild.
Boesenberg and Clemons were being held at the Lee County jail. Jail records didn’t list attorneys for them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.