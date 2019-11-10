The Associated Press
Search suspended for airman missing in Gulf of Mexico
PENSACOLA — After four days of searching the Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. Coast Guard suspended search operations for a missing Hurlburt Field special tactics airman.
The search was suspended Friday evening.
On Tuesday morning, an airman from the 24th Special Operations Wing fell into the Gulf of Mexico south of Hurlburt Field while performing a planned static-line jump from a C-130 aircraft.
The Pensacola News Journal reports Coast Guard air and boat crews spent over 130 hours on scene and searched more than 4,909 square-nautical miles but were unable to locate him.
The U.S. Air Force is now overseeing a recovery effort. The airman’s name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.
Man gets 12 years for fatal drunken driving crash
NAPLES — A Florida man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for a fatal drunken driving crash.
Court records show that 29-year-old Kiereek Seymour was sentenced Friday in Collier County court. He was convicted in May of DUI manslaughter.
Authorities say Seymour had mixed alcohol with prescription anxiety medication in May 2014 before a crash at an East Naples intersection that left 54-year-old Sandra Marie Maddux dead.
Defense attorneys argued that Seymour, who witnesses found in the passenger seat, hadn’t been driving the vehicle and that Maddux had run a red light.
Video shows deputy yanking handcuffed girl’s head
ORLANDO — A Florida deputy has been fired after a video showed him yanking a handcuffed middle school girl by her hair as other students looked on.
Orange County Sheriff John Mina said during a news conference Friday there was no doubt in his mind that the deputy acted excessively in the video.
The department didn’t name the deputy, but said he was hired from another agency in February. The girl was briefly detained before being released to a parent. She wasn’t arrested.
A copy of the video posted on the Orlando Sentinel website , shows the deputy shouting at other students, “This is because you’re silly! You’re all stupid little children!”
Mina says the findings of an internal investigation would be forwarded to prosecutors to determine whether criminal charges are warranted.
Man pleads guilty to bomb threats
TALLAHASSEE — A Florida man is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to threatening to blow up courthouses and other government offices across northern Florida.
U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe announced the guilty plea on Friday.
Noah Stirn pleaded guilty to twelve separate charges stemming from 21 threatening letters he mailed or attempted to mail in April and May of this year. In those letters, he claimed to have planted explosives in government buildings, including the Florida Capitol and the U.S. Courthouse in Pensacola. In some cases, buildings had to be evacuated.
Stirn is expected to be sentenced in late January. He faces up to five years in prison for each charge of mailing a threatening communication and up to 10 years for each charge of threatening to use an explosive.
Crews comb central Florida lake for missing woman evidence
GOTHA — Dive crews from a central Florida sheriff’s office are searching for a new location in the 2006 disappearance of a young woman.
Jennifer Kesse was 24 when she went missing in January 2006 after she didn’t show up for work. Her car was found at a condo complex about a mile from where she lived.
Click Orlando reports the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is following up on a new tip, brought to law enforcement by the Kesse family investigator.
Crews on Friday concentrated efforts on the south side of Lake Fischer, about 12 miles from where she lived.
It’s not clear what, if anything, was found in connection with the case.
In the years since her disappearance, law enforcement and Kesse’s family have launched several efforts to locate her, including an FBI investigation and multiple searches.
Kesse’s family filed a lawsuit in 2018 for access to case records, so they could conduct their own investigation with hired private investigators. The city of Orlando resisted, deeming the case an active criminal investigation.
In March, the family began receiving. The city charged the Kesses $18,648.24 for access to files, which the family paid using donations to a fund used to finance search efforts.
