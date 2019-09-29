The Associated Press
Body found in Florida portable toilet that caught fire
ST. AUGUSTINE — Authorities say a body was found in a portable toilet that caught fire in Florida at a construction site.
The Florida Times-Union reported Saturday that investigators were not immediately able to identify the person and could not say initially if the victim was a man or a woman. They also did not know how the portable toilet caught fire.
St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Chuck Mulligan says the agency has no reports of missing persons. Mulligan also says in 32 years of law enforcement work he has never heard of such a fire before.
Mulligan said sheriff’s office detectives along with state Fire Marshal’s Office investigators and the Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the death.
Man sentenced to death in 9-year-old girl’s killing
TAMPA — A Florida man has been sentenced to death for the 2014 rape and slaying of a 9-year-old girl.
A jury in Tampa made its decision Friday night in the case of 40-year-old Granville Ritchie. He was previously convicted of murder in the strangulation killing of 9-year-old Felicia Williams.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that Williams had gone with her godmother to Ritchie’s home and was soon left alone with him. That’s when authorities say he raped and killed her, later dumping her body off a causeway into Tampa Bay.
Jurors spent two days hearing testimony and legal arguments for the penalty phase of the case. They reached a decision around 10 p.m. Friday. Ritchie’s attorney argued that he grew up in poverty and suffered from brain abnormalities.
Man gets life sentence for fatal shooting
OCALA — A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for a fatal shooting.
The Ocala Star-Banner reports that 21-year-old Jaquez Barr was sentenced Friday, a day after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder.
Authorities say Barr shot 22-year-old Kerrian Dukes at the North Roads Apartments in Ocala in January 2018. Dukes was taken to a hospital but died from the wound.
Defense attorneys argued that Barr, who was shot in the right thigh and left arm, fired at Dukes in self-defense.
Prosecutors say Barr was the aggressor.
