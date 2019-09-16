The Associated Press
Detectives: Transgender woman slain, body burned in car
CLEWSISTON — Florida sheriff’s deputies are investigating the slaying of a transgender woman whose body was found in her burning car.
Media reports say the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the Sept. 4 death of 23-year-old Bee Love Slater in Clewiston, Florida.
The Human Rights Campaign says Slater is at least the 18th transgender woman to be killed in 2019.
Capt. Susan Harrelle declined to tell the Palm Beach Post how Slater died, saying only the killer or a witness would know that.
She said detectives are investigating whether Slater’s gender identity was a motive for the slaying.
Slater’s friend Kenard Wade told WINK-TV that Slater had received threats the night she died and she wanted to leave the Lake Okeechobee area to avoid trouble.
Janitor charged with hiding camera in girls’ locker room
JACKSONVILLE — A janitor at a Florida high school has been charged with hiding a camera in a girls’ locker room.
Court records show that 42-year-old Jason Brian Goff was arrested this week and charged with attempted production of child pornography. His next hearing is scheduled for Tuesday in Jacksonville federal court. He faces up to 30 years in prison.
A criminal complaint says two female students reported a suspected camera last month at Clay High School in Green Cove Springs. Officials found a cell phone taped to the inside wall of an unassigned locker. Investigators say video on the phone shows girls changing, along with a shot of Goff’s school identification badge. The complaint says the phone also included photos of Goff and text messages from his phone numbers.
It wasn’t clear if Goff had an attorney.
Fisherman gets 10 days for dragging live shark behind boat
BRADENTON — A Florida fisherman will spend five weekends in jail after pleading guilty to misdemeanor animal cruelty for dragging a live shark by the tail from a boat.
The Bradenton Herald reports that Robert Benac III will also pay a $2,500 fine, perform 250 hours of service at an animal shelter and lose his fishing license for three years. He had been set to go on trial Thursday for felony aggravated cruelty to animals. A second man, Michael Wenzel, accepted a similar plea earlier.
The case gained national infamy when video surfaced of the men dragging the shark at high speeds behind their boat in 2017, shredding the animal. Other videos were found showing the men shooting a shark and pouring alcohol down the throats of live fish.
Judge throws out lawsuits alleging Chiquita funded massacres
WEST PALM BEACH — A federal judge has thrown out 10 lawsuits filed against banana giant Chiquita Brands International by Colombian families alleging the company funded a paramilitary that killed them.
The Palm Beach Post reports that District Judge Kenneth Marra dismissed the lawsuits this month, saying the families can’t definitively link their loved ones’ deaths to the paramilitary group or Chiquita.
Marra said the Colombian regions where the deaths happened “were brutalized” by various factions during that country’s civil war.
The lawsuits are serving as “bellwethers” to help determine whether 7,500 similar cases have a chance of succeeding. Marra sent his decision to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta, acknowledging his word is not final.
Chiquita declined comment. Attorney Jack Scarola is representing 5,000 families and said they will push on.
