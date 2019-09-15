The Associated Press
Miami preacher in custody for raping 2 young girls
MIAMI — A Florida preacher has been charged with raping two young girls.
The Miami Herald reports 54-year-old Yunior Beltres is charged with two counts of sexual battery on a minor. The girls are 9 and 10 years old. They reported the assaults in July, saying they happened in May and June at Beltres’ home in Miami.
Police said each victim was forced to watch the other being assaulted.
Beltres is a preacher at Evangelistic Ministry of Columns of Fire. Records show he has been with the church since at least 1996. The newspaper said he was a citizen of the Dominican Republic.
A woman at the church told the Herald the charges are false. She declined to identify herself.
Beltres was being held Saturday without bond at a Miami-Dade County jail.
2 teens get 40 years each for fatal robbery
FORT MYERS — Two Florida teens have been sentenced to 40 years in prison each for the fatal robbery of a taxi driver.
Court records show that the 15-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy were sentenced Thursday after pleading no contest to first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.
Authorities say the two teens shot and killed 46-year-old Hinso Estriplet in April 2018 while he sat in his cab in Lehigh Acres. They fled the area in a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old man, who was previously sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Man gets 40 years for fake legal filings
FORT MYERS — A Florida man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for filing numerous fake legal documents against public officials.
Lee County court records show that 45-year-old Randal Rosado was sentenced Friday. He was convicted in July of six counts of unlawful retaliation against public officials and 13 counts of simulating legal process.
Authorities say Rosado created his own court and then filed arrest warrants, fictitious court orders and liens against real judges, the Lee County Clerk of Court and several lawyers. Many of the fake filings were related to foreclosures.
Prosecutors say Rosado’s views are consistent with the sovereign citizen movement.
Sovereign citizens believe they are separate or “sovereign” from the U.S. government, even though they physically reside in the country. They generally believe they don’t have to answer to any government authority, including courts and taxing entities.
Janitor charged with hiding camera in girls’ locker room
JACKSONVILLE — A janitor at a Florida high school has been charged with hiding a camera in a girls’ locker room.
Court records show that 42-year-old Jason Brian Goff was arrested this week and charged with attempted production of child pornography. His next hearing is scheduled for Tuesday in Jacksonville federal court. He faces up to 30 years in prison.
A criminal complaint says two female students reported a suspected camera last month at Clay High School in Green Cove Springs. Officials found a cell phone taped to the inside wall of an unassigned locker. Investigators say video on the phone shows girls changing, along with a shot of Goff’s school identification badge. The complaint says the phone also included photos of Goff and text messages from his phone numbers.
It wasn’t clear if Goff had an attorney.
Fisherman gets 10 days for dragging live shark behind boat
BRADENTON — A Florida fisherman will spend five weekends in jail after pleading guilty to misdemeanor animal cruelty for dragging a live shark by the tail from a boat.
The Bradenton Herald reports that Robert Benac III will also pay a $2,500 fine, perform 250 hours of service at an animal shelter and lose his fishing license for three years. He had been set to go on trial Thursday for felony aggravated cruelty to animals. A second man, Michael Wenzel, accepted a similar plea earlier.
The case gained national infamy when video surfaced of the men dragging the shark at high speeds behind their boat in 2017, shredding the animal. Other videos were found showing the men shooting a shark and pouring alcohol down the throats of live fish.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.