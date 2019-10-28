The Associated Press
Firefighters use plane to douse fuel truck fire
GAINESVILLE — Florida firefighters turned to the air to douse a flaming fuel tanker after a crash that left one dead.
Gainesville Fire Rescue reports a tanker carrying 6,800 gallons of fuel was struck as it was making a U-turn early Sunday morning.
Two of the truck’s five fuel compartments ruptured and the fuel ignited, sending flames hundreds of feet in the air and causing power lines to fall to the road.
As firefighters on the ground battled to keep the fire from spreading, an airplane was deployed to douse the truck with foam.
Gainesville police were investigating the crash. The department didn’t release information about the victim who died at the scene.
Woman convicted of DUI manslaughter in boy’s death
JACKSONVILLE — A Florida woman is facing up to 15 years in prison after being convicted of DUI manslaughter in the death of a 12-year-old walking to school.
The Florida Times-Union reports a jury in Jacksonville convicted Kelley Dawn Permenter on Friday in the March 2017 death of sixth grader Hunter Allen Cope.
Investigators say Permenter was speeding and made no attempt to brake or avoid the boy as he was crossing the street with other children heading to school.
Surveillance video from a food store showed Permenter rear-ending another vehicle before driving off and hitting the boy.
Prosecutors said Permenter had a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit and other substances in her system.
Landlord charged with fatally shooting tenant
OCALA — A Florida landlord is charged with second-degree murder after police found him in his dead tenant’s apartment.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to several calls Friday as Stanley Jensen was trying to evict 49-year-old tenant Marc Bruss. Investigators say Jensen was told not to return to the apartment and deputies explained the eviction process to him.
But investigators say Jensen returned to the apartment Friday night and fatally shot Bruss. Deputies found Jensen in the apartment when they arrived.
The 57-year-old landlord is being held without bond. Jail records don’t indicate if he has an attorney.
Officer won’t be charged in fatal shooting
PENSACOLA — A Florida police officer who was fired after fatally shooting a drug suspect won’t be criminally charged.
The Pensacola News Journal reports a grand jury determined Friday that there wasn’t enough evidence to charge former Pensacola police Detective Daniel Siemen.
Siemen was fired for violating the department’s use of deadly force policy after he fatally shot 28-year-old Tymar Crawford in July.
Officers were chasing Crawford for several minutes and tried to subdue him when he arrived at his home and got out of his vehicle. Body camera and dashboard camera video shows Crawford shoving Siemen. Another officer used a Taser on Crawford, who grabbed the device with both hands. Siemen fired his weapon after the other officer shouted, “He’s got my Taser!”
Siemen fired seven shots at Crawford.
Deputies: Girl stabs 2 teens in prearranged fight
DELTONA — Florida authorities are charging a 16-year-old girl with stabbing two other teens in a fight investigators say was arranged on social media.
WESH-TV reports that several carloads of people arrived at a Deltona park Friday night ahead of the fight after social media posts about the conflict, which began earlier that day at a local high school.
Volusia County deputies said the girl stabbed a 17-year-old in the hip and a 15-year-old in the chest. The fight was caught on video and the girl admitted she attacked the teens.
Investigators say some of the people who drove to the park were adults.
The 16-year-old is charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Authorities: Body found along road a homicide victim
ROCKLEDGE — Florida authorities say a man whose body was found alongside a road is a homicide victim.
The Orlando Sentinel reports the Brevard County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death of 27-year-old Nigel Daise as a homicide.
Daise’s body was dumped alongside a road in Rockledge and discovered Thursday by a passerby on the residential street.
Authorities say the Daise suffered traumatic injuries, but wouldn’t reveal details while investigating the death.
Investigators believe Daise died at another location before his body was left along the road.
