The Associated Press
Record-setting python caught in Everglades
BIG CYPRESS NATIONAL PRESERVE — Officials say Florida trappers have captured a record-setting python as part of a growing effort that encourages hunters to remove the invasive snakes from the Everglades.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the 18-foot, 4-inch-long (5.58 meters) female python weighed 98 pounds and 10 ounces (45 kilograms). A statement by the Fish and Wildlife Commission says it was the largest snake captured by the new Python Action Team and the largest ever captured at the Big Cypress National Preserve, west of Miami.
The agency says it is the second-largest python ever caught in the wild in Florida. The commission says hunting female Burmese pythons is critical because they add between 30 and 60 hatchlings each time they breed.
Small plane crashes in Everglades; 2 injured
PEMBROKE PINES — Authorities say a small airplane has crashed in the Everglades, injuring both men who were on board.
News outlets report the crash occurred Saturday afternoon near U.S. Highway 27, about 5 miles (8 kilometers) west of Pembroke Pines.
Pembroke Pines Fire-Rescue Assistant Division Chief Marcel Rodriguez says one of the men had to be extricated from the aircraft.
Both victims were airlifted to the hospital. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that one of the victims suffered minor injuries while the other was being treated as a trauma patient.
Rodriguez says he did not know the plane’s flight plan, or what caused it to crash.
