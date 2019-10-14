The Associated Press
Judge who gave jail to missing juror facing backlash
WEST PALM BEACH — Some community leaders say a Florida judge should be disciplined after sentencing a man who overslept and skipped jury service to 10 days in jail.
Palm Beach County Circuit Judge John Kastrenakes also sentenced 21-year-old Deandre Somerville to one year probation and 150 hours of community service after the Aug. 21 incident. The judge rescinded his ruling earlier this week amid backlash that the sentence was too harsh. Somerville has no previous criminal record.
State Sen. Bobby Powell Jr. filed a complaint against Kastrenakes with the Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission for alleged misconduct. Somverville’s attorney wants Kastrenakes to be reassigned.
But Chief Judge Krista Marx said in a statement Saturday that she does “not have the authority to review the legality of the rulings made by each individual judge.”
She said that’s the job of the appellate court.
New camera could help Florida in fight against pythons
ORLANDO — A new camera that uses special wavelengths of light could help Florida in its fight against the invasive Burmese python.
Researchers at the University of Central Florida and the non-profit company Imec developed the camera to help expose the snake. The python is typically very difficult to detect because of its camouflage markings. Thermal imaging doesn’t work because pythons are cold-blooded and adopt the temperature of their surroundings.
The Palm Beach Post reports that researchers plan to attach a drone that will allow the camera to identify a python and alert the hunter.
Wildlife officials recently tripled their python budget to nearly $1 million. Officials say pythons are destroying the Everglades’ ecosystem, warning that one female python can produce 30 and 60 hatchlings at a time.
Mack Truck workers begin strike at plants in 3 states
MACUNGIE, Pa. — Thousands of Mack Truck workers were on strike Sunday at plants in three states, the first such walkout in decades.
United Automobile Workers union members, many wearing red T-shirts and carrying signs, began picketing in the morning at the Mack Truck cab and vehicle assembly plant in Macungie, Pennsylvania, where the company says “every Mack truck built for the North American market gets its start.”
Workers also walked out of plants in Middletown, Pennsylvania; Baltimore; Hagerstown, Maryland, and Jacksonville, Florida, the union said. In all, the company said the strike involves about 3,500 employees.
The union said many issues are unresolved, including wages, job security and pension and health benefits. Union officials say they will be available to reconvene negotiations Oct. 21, nine days after the beginning of picketing.
Threatened bird snowy plover thrives after Hurricane Michael
PANAMA CITY BEACH — Amid the devastation of Hurricane Michael along Florida’s Panhandle, experts say there’s a ray of hope: a once imperiled bird is enjoying a renaissance.
There are an estimated 225 to 250 breeding pairs of snowy plover in Florida. The majority of the state’s threatened species live in the Panhandle. The snowy plover has struggled to survive as its habitat has succumbed to development and overgrown vegetation.
But when Category 5 Hurricane Michael washed ashore last October it created the sparsely vegetated conditions the birds prefer.
Sixty-eight snowy plovers were successfully fledged this year on about a 40-mile stretch from Port St. Joe to St. Andrews State Park. That’s up from just 12 successful fledglings in 2018.
The Palm Beach Post reports the last time plover productivity was so high in the Panhandle was after hurricanes Ivan and Dennis in 2004 and 2005.
Pilot retiring after 35 yrs gives wings to youngster
MIAMI — An American Airlines pilot retiring after 35 years gave his wings to a Florida toddler with Down syndrome after his final flight.
Sarah and Ki Klitenick had been sitting next to the pilot’s wife on a flight from Madrid to Miami earlier this month. The woman texted her husband in the cockpit, asking Captain Joe Weis to come and meet 2-year-old Ki.
Weiss took the child on a tour of the cockpit and then pinned his wings on Ki’s shirt. The token was not the commemorative ones for kids and were the captain’s personal wings from the airline.
The Orlando Sentinel reported Friday that the delighted toddler clapped and said ‘thank you’ in sign language.
Sarah Klitenick says her son can’t stop talking about his new friend.
State agents fatally shoot man while serving search warrant
NORTH PORT — State law enforcement officers have fatally shot a man during a drug search at a Florida home.
A spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement says the agency’s special operations team was serving a warrant at a home in North Port on Friday night when a suspect confronted them with a machete.
Agents shot 57-year-old Fernando Mora. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The agents involved have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation in keeping with FDLE policy.
Woman loses arm, foot in plane propeller accident
KEY WEST — A Florida woman has been hospitalized after losing her arm and foot when she was struck by a plane propeller at Key West International Airport.
Monroe County Sheriff’s officials say the woman was a passenger in a private plane on Saturday night. The pilot left the plane while it was running to check on a potential mechanical issue. The unidentified female passenger also exited the plane and walked around to the front when she was struck by the propeller.
Authorities say she was flown to a Miami hospital. Her condition was not known.
No other details were given.
