The Associated Press

Woman killed by falling tree branch

BOCA RATON — Authorities say a woman was killed in South Florida when a branch fell on her as she took a walk.

Boca Raton police said the woman, who was in her 20s, was killed just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday at a condo complex.

The Palm Beach Post reports at that hour, the nearby Boca Raton airport reported wind gusts of up to 35 mph and sustained winds of 23 mph. The high winds were part of a cold front that came through overnight, bringing rain and wind to much of Palm Beach County.

A police spokeswoman did not immediately identify the woman or provide additional details.

Great white sharks are moving to Florida for the winter

KEY WEST — Like snowbirds, there’s another group that’s moving the Florida for the winter: sharks.

Shark experts say the coast of Florida is starting to heat up with white shark activity. OCSEARCH, a research group, says the annual migration to warmer waters off the Florida and Carolinas coasts is underway.

The Palm Beach Post reports that eight white sharks tagged by the Utah-based research group were spotted from New Jersey to Florida in the last week.

Three other sharks that had been tagged were detected Wednesday in waters on North Carolina beaches, and two more sharks —Helena and the 2,076-pound Unama’ki —made their presence known with toothy grins just west of Key West in September.

Unama’ki had been tagged off Nova Scotia in September. She’s a big girl —some 15-feet, 5-inches.

It’s not unusual for great whites to call southern waters home during winter and sightings are common near popular fishing and diving spots in Florida through spring.

1 airlifted to hospital after alligator attack

WEST PALM BEACH — A person was airlifted to a hospital after an alligator attack near a wildlife reserve in Florida.

According to 12 News, Martin County Fire Rescue said they found the person in DuPuis Management Area on Saturday morning, a reserve bridging southwestern Martin County and northwestern Palm Beach County.

At first, rescuers weren’t been able to locate the victim after the initial call of an alligator attack came in. The person was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The condition of the person was not immediately known.

It is unclear why the person was in the reserve, but the area is known for recreational activities like hunting, camping, hiking and fishing.

