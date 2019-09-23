Police say man kills wife, her boyfriend and then himself
PORT ST. LUCIE — Authorities in Florida say a man killed his wife and her boyfriend before fatally shooting himself.
Port St. Lucie police officers tell local media that the man called dispatchers late Saturday to say he had fatally shot his wife and her boyfriend, and that there were two children inside the home.
When police officers arrived at the home, they found the man dead from an apparent gunshot wound on the back patio of the house.
Port St. Lucie police officers say the children were asleep when they found them. The children were placed in the care of the Department of Children and Families.
Florida’s 2 senators want Canadian snowbirds to stay longer
ORLANDO — Florida’s two senators want the state’s Canadian snowbirds to stay a little longer.
U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott last week introduced legislation that would allow Canadian visitors to spend eight months a year in the United States, two months longer than is currently allowed.
The senators said in a statement that Canadians contribute $6.5 billion each year to Florida’s economy.
The legislation would allow Canadian citizens over the age of 50 who either own or rent a residence in the U.S. to remain in the country for up to 240 days each year. It prohibits the Canadians from working or going on public assistance while in the U.S.
Visit Florida, the state’s tourism promotion agency, says 3.5 million Canadians visited Florida last year.
No bond for corrections officer accused of rape, kidnapping
MIAMI — Bail has been denied for a South Florida corrections officer accused of kidnapping and raping a woman he was supervising on house arrest.
A judge on Saturday ordered Yulian Gonzalez held on no bond.
Local media reports the Miami-Dade corrections officer has been charged with four counts of armed sexual battery and four counts of armed kidnapping.
According to prosecutors, the victim was on house arrest when Gonzalez, who was her case manager, threatened to put her in jail if she did not comply with his sexual demands.
There were no online court records for Gonzalez, so it was unknown if he had an attorney.
Mother, grandma charged after boy is injured by sister
PORT ST. LUCIE — A grandmother and mother in Florida have been arrested after leaving five children alone during which time a 9-year-old boy was accidentally hit in the back of the head with a knife thrown by his 4-year-old sister.
The Port St. Lucie Police Department said that Julie Belliard, the mother of the children, and Marie Pierre, their grandmother, face child neglect charges.
Police officers say Belliard left the children in the care of her mother on Friday. Pierre left the children, ages 3 to 9, by themselves so she could pick up her daughter.
While the grandmother was gone, the girl threw a knife, which bounced off a television stand and hit the boy in the head.
There were no online records so it wasn’t known if they had lawyers.
Caretaker charged in death of disabled man who died in van
SEMINOLE — Authorities in Florida say a caretaker is facing a criminal charge after disabled man under his care died from the heat while he was passed out from ingesting an opioid-like substance in a hot minivan.
Joshua Russell has been charged with aggravated manslaughter for last May’s death of 35-year-old John LaPointe, who deputies say had the intellectual abilities of a 1-year-old.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says Russell took LaPointe to a doctor’s appointment from the assisted living facility where he worked. After the appointment, Russell drove to a home where he ingested two packets of kratom powder.
The Tampa Bay Times reports Russell became drowsy from the kratom. He drove back home, parked outside and fell asleep with the vehicle turned off.
Woman claims retaliation in 3rd lawsuit against Scientology
MIAMI — A woman says in a Florida lawsuit that Scientology operatives cut the brake lines on her car, vandalized her property and followed her after she spoke out about alleged abuse.
The lawsuit filed last Wednesday in state court in Miami says the unnamed 25-year-old woman had been sexually assaulted as a child in Scientology’s care.
She says the harassment started after she left the Church of Scientology last year and spoke out about the abuse.
The lawsuit claims church officials knew about the abuse, but did nothing to stop it, and didn’t contact law enforcement.
The Tampa Bay Times reports it is the third civil lawsuit filed against the church since June by a group of victims’ rights lawyers.
An attorney for the church called the lawsuit “a disgusting sham.”
