The Associated Press
Police remove 3 kids, 245 animals from ‘deplorable’ home
EDGEWATER — Police in Florida removed three children and 245 animals from a home following a wellness check.
An Edgewater police statement says it was “immediately evident neither the children, nor the animals were being cared for properly.”
Officers said the children, ages 8, 9, and 10, were living with three adults amid rotting food, animal feces and urine.
Investigators counted 95 mice, 60 rats, 23 baby rats, 14 birds, 12 rabbits, 10 flying opossums, nine guinea pigs, seven bearded dragons, four dogs, four hamsters, two cats, two geckos, a tortoise and a hedgehog. Another guinea pig was dead.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports the adults will be charged with three counts of child abuse and 66 counts of animal cruelty. The children were placed with relatives.
Miami teen fatally shot during Halloween party
MIAMI — Police say a 15-year-old boy was killed when a gunman got out of a car and fired into a crowd attending a Halloween party at a home south of Miami.
Neighbors told detectives that teens dove to the ground when the gunshots rang out.
Miami-Dade school superintendent Alberto Carvalho offered condolences to the teen’s family in a tweet posted Sunday, and asked that anyone with information about Saturday night’s shooting contact investigators.
Miami-Dade police tell news outlets that Angel Cueli attended Coral Park Senior High School.
Police released few details about the shooting, but said the shooter got into a black sedan and fled. A $3,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.