Prison guard had complaints before inmate was beaten
OCALA — A news report says a guard accused in a lawsuit of beating a female inmate so severely she was left paralyzed has previously been accused of trading cigarettes for sex, insubordination, harassing inmates and other actions.
The Miami Herald reports that Lowell Correctional Institution never fired Keith Turner and he was promoted to lieutenant.
Cheryl Weimar says in a lawsuit that she was nearly beaten to death by four guards in August at the prison in Ocala. Weimar was left with a broken neck and is now a paraplegic, according to the lawsuit.
Turner and another guard, Ryan Dionne, were identified by Weimar’s attorney in court documents.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.
The guards have been reassigned to jobs that don’t have contact with inmates.
Florida man fatally shot while charging at deputy
VERO BEACH — Authorities in Florida say a man was fatally shot after he charged at a deputy with a sword yelling, “Shoot me!”
The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office said deputies deployed four taser cartridges and four beanbag rounds Friday night, but it didn’t have any effect on 29-year-old Michael Kifer.
Deputies were making their third call to the home of Kifer, who they say appeared to be intoxicated or on drugs, to investigate threats he had made to another person. That’s when the situation escalated.
Sheriff Deryl Loar said in a statement Saturday that Kifer apparently wanted to be killed by law enforcement and he forced deputies’ hands, requiring them to take action.
The deputy who shot Kifer has been put on paid administrative leave.
2nd girl dies days after being pulled from pool
GREENACRES — A teenage girl has died several days after being pulled from the pool of a Florida mobile home park.
A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office news release says 17-year-old Petrona Corio Reimundo died Friday morning. Another girl, 5-year-old Karla Abitalia Morales Ruiz, was pronounced dead Tuesday night.
Investigators say the girls had been swimming Tuesday afternoon at the Casa del Monte Mobile Home Park in Greenacres. The girls drifted to the deep end of the pool, and neither could swim.
It wasn’t clear how long the girls were in the pool before being pulled from the water.
Paramedics responded and took both girls to local hospitals.
Man gets 10 years for fatal hit-and-run crash
FORT MYERS — A Florida man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a fatal hit-and-run crash.
The News-Press reports that 52-year-old Ronald Bray was sentenced Thursday after a jury found him guilty of vehicular homicide.
Authorities say Bray was driving recklessly on Interstate 75 near Fort Myers in November 2016 when he swerved into the path of another car. The driver of that car, 29-year-old Brooke Fenton, swerved off the roadway and crashed into a semi-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder. Fenton died at the scene.
Bray continued to drive away, but another motorist followed him and got his license tag number.
Bus tours through Florida aiming to get felons to vote
ORLANDO — Champions of a Florida constitutional amendment that restored voting rights to felons on Saturday launched a statewide bus tour to encourage them to vote.
Members of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition held a rally in Orlando and then started their tour by taking felons to an election supervisor’s office for early voting in local elections.
As many as 1.4 million felons are potentially eligible to regain voting privileges under a constitutional amendment overwhelmingly passed by voters last fall. But the Republican-controlled Legislature earlier this year passed a bill stipulating that felons must pay all fines and fees to complete their sentences.
To help overcome the requirement, the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition has started a fund that will help pay the fines and fees.
Florida officials remain mum on election security breaches
TALLAHASSEE — Florida officials vowed transparency in securing next year’s elections but are continuing to shed little light on how Russian hackers infiltrated systems in at least two Florida counties.
During a news conference in Tallahassee on Friday with state and federal officials, Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee again hoped to reassure Floridians of the integrity of the state’s voting systems.
The state launched — and completed — a review of its elections systems, she said, and poured millions of dollars into beefing up elections security leading into next year’s nationally crucial elections.
“We now have additional information, more thorough information and are prepared to bolster and support that infrastructure in any way that is necessary in advance of 2020,” she said.
However, lingering questions about Russian hacking during the 2016 election cycle continue to cloud those efforts.
Ever since special counsel Robert Mueller’s report mentioned that a server of at least one Florida county had been breached, questions have persisted about how the breaches occurred and which counties were infiltrated.
Subsequent reports, later confirmed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, indicate that hackers broke into voting systems in at least two Florida counties.
