The Associated Press
Florida man convicted of murder in shooting of 2 cousins
JACKNSONVILLE — A Florida man has been convicted of murder in the shooting deaths of his two cousins during a video arcade robbery.
The Florida Times-Union reports that 23-year-old Cecil Tramell Burney II was found guilty of first- and second-degree murder, plus two counts of armed robbery while wearing a hood or mask. He faces a life prison sentence.
Video surveillance showed Burney and his cousins walked carrying weapons into the arcade, but a security guard fired at them. As the men fled, 23-year-old Raymond Dixon was killed by the guard’s bullets.
Prosecutors say the other cousin, 28-year-old Raheem Jaron Prather, was shot in the head by Burney.
A fourth man investigators say was the getaway driver is awaiting trial.
Worker’s death at Orlando highway project halts construction
ORLANDO — A worker’s death has temporarily halted construction on a $2 billion highway project in downtown Orlando.
The Orlando Sentinel reports that the worker died Saturday when a beam fell off some equipment and struck him. A second worker was also hit by the beam and was being treated at a local hospital. Their identities were not immediately released.
The accident halted work along a 21-mile section of Interstate 4 in downtown Orlando, said contractor SGL Constructors.
An investigation is under way to determine the cause of the fatal accident.
The Sentinel reports the employee killed was the fifth worker who died since construction began in 2015 on the overhaul of central Florida’s busiest road. More than 160 injuries have been reported to federal authorities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.