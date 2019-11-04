The Associated Press
Days after fatal crash, air show canceled due to weather
STUART — After vowing to go on following a fatal plane crash days earlier, organizers of a Florida air show are canceling the event because of weather.
Organizers of the Audi Stuart Air Show on Sunday tweeted that they were canceling the show out of safety concerns due to continuing rain.
One of the planned participants was killed Friday while preparing for the show.
Authorities say Dr. Joseph Masessa was running a practice routine when the plane went nose down into the runway. The National Transportation Safety Board was investigating.
Bad weather also forced air show events to be canceled on Saturday.
Parents accused of leaving children in filth
BUNNELL — Two parents were arrested after their 14-year-old daughter called an abuse hotline to report she and her four younger siblings were living in filth and she was being forced to be a fulltime caregiver to the young children.
The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office says in a post that Betty Nicolicchia-Allen and Dennis Allen were arrested Friday and face five counts of child neglect.
The sheriff’s office says deputies were sent to the home in Bunnell on Thursday after the teenage daughter made the call.
Deputies found the front porch littered with chicken feces and trash scattered in the front yard. Inside the house, they found animal feces, rotting food and nothing edible in the refrigerator.
There was no online court docket, so it was unknown if they had attorneys.
Man charged with neglect for leaving girl at haunted house
MERRITT ISLAND — An Indiana man is facing a child neglect charge after deputies say he left a young girl by herself at a haunted house on Florida’s Space Coast without bothering to go back to pick her up.
Charles Jones was arrested Thursday, Halloween night, after turning himself in at a Brevard County Sheriff’s Office precinct.
An arrest report has the girl’s age and relationship to Jones redacted, but WFTV in Orlando reports the girl is the 5-year-old daughter of Jones.
Deputies were called to the Merritt Island haunted house after other parents found the girl unsupervised. The arrest report says she was scared after being left at the house for 2 1/2 hours.
Court records show Jones has an attorney from the public defender’s office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.