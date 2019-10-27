2 men rescue elderly woman from partially submerged car
VENICE — Officials say two men were able to rescue an elderly woman from a partially submerged car near a boat ramp in Florida.
The Sarasota Herald Tribune reports that the 81-year-old woman was found early Thursday after driving into the water nearly 10 hours earlier at the Higel Marine Park boat ramp in Venice.
Rob Goodman spotted the car and enlisted the help of Ed Coster. When they saw a hand come out the window, Goodman called 911 and Coster jumped in the water and pulled the woman from the car.
By the time Venice firefighters arrived, about eight inches (20 centimeters) of the vehicle remained above the water. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
Fire Lt. Derek Lowery says the woman had apparently been trying to turn into the park and drove down the boat ramp by accident.
Fetish club owner gets 45 years for strangling roommate
MIAMI — A Miami sex fetish club owner has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for strangling his former roommate.
The Miami Herald reports that 52-year-old Luis Moya was sentenced Friday. He was convicted in June of second-degree murder.
Miami police found 21-year-old Ana Rosa Moreno’s body dumped on a road last December.
Officials say Moya and Moreno had met through Craigslist, and she moved into his Kendall home. Prosecutors say Moya lied to Moreno, telling her that he was a 37-year-old wealthy Brazilian businessman. Moya actually ran the Hammer & Nails fetish club in Miami’s Wynwood area.
Prosecutors say Moya became enraged with Moreno after she moved out. He initially told police that he gave her a ride the night she disappeared but denied harming her. Surveillance video shows Moya dumping her body and driving away in her car.
Private prison firms form advocacy group to rebut scrutiny
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Top private prison companies have formed an advocacy group to rebut a growing backlash from Democratic presidential candidates and other industry critics.
The Day 1 Alliance announced its formation Friday. Tennessee-based CoreCivic will provide the group’s initial funding. Florida-based The GEO Group and Utah-based Management & Training Corporation will join in leadership roles.
Many Democratic presidential hopefuls have proposed ending federal private prisons, while a growing number of banks have halted their financing.
The Day 1 Alliance will promote the industry’s perspective through its website, Twitter and media relations efforts.
The group wants to clarify that its members don’t run facilities for immigrant children separated from parents. They each have ones that detain adult immigrants, while one CoreCivic center and one GEO facility house migrant mothers and their children together.
