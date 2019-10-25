Jurors recommend life for man in girlfriend’s killing
ORLANDO — A jury is recommending life in prison for a Florida man convicted last week of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend.
The Orlando Sentinel reports that 12 jurors deliberated for an hour Wednesday about whether Markeith Loyd should get the death penalty before reaching their decision.
The same jury found Loyd guilty last week of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting 24-year-old Sade Dixon outside her home in 2016.
Loyd could have been sent to death row only if the jury recommended it unanimously.
Loyd still faces trial in the fatal shooting of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton in January 2017 while she was trying to arrest him.
That trial is scheduled for next year. Prosecutors are also seeking the death penalty.
Execution stay for man convicted of killing 14-year-old girl
TAMPA — A federal judge has granted a temporary stay of execution to a man convicted in Florida of stabbing and drowning a 14-year-old girl.
U.S. District Judge William Jung ordered the stay Wednesday until Dec. 30, giving new attorneys for 73-year-old James Dailey more time to research and present their case. The execution had been set for Nov. 7 at Florida State Prison.
Records show Dailey was convicted of the 1985 murder of Shelly Boggio. Authorities say Dailey and two other men met Boggio and her twin sister when the girls were hitchhiking near St. Petersburg. Boggio’s body was later found floating near a fishing area.
One of the other men, 64-year-old Jack Pearcy, told investigators Dailey stabbed Boggio and held her down in the water. Pearcy was convicted of murder and given life in prison.
Jury finds man guilty of killing 2 on houseboat
ST. PETERSBURG — A jury found a man guilty on two counts of first-degree murder in the 2013 killings of two people on a houseboat in Florida.
Reynaldo Figueroa-Sanabria didn’t flinch as the guilty verdicts were announced Wednesday night.
Now jurors must decide whether to impose the death penalty on 47-year-old Reynaldo Figueroa-Sanabria for the 2013 slayings John Travlos and Germana Morin. Prosecutors say Figueroa-Sanabria killed the pair over jewelry.
The Tampa Bay Times reports jurors deliberated about four hours following the 13-day trial.
Prosecutors say Figueroa-Sanabria was a handyman at the marina where the boat Relax-Inn was moored. He had worked for Travlos. He forced Travlos at knifepoint to unlock the safe where jewelry was kept. Morin’s throat was sliced from ear to ear and Travlos was stabbed 11 times.
Online porn videos of missing teen lead to man’s arrest
FORT LAUDERDALE — A Florida man faces charges after he was linked to almost 60 pornographic videos of a missing 15-year-old girl who police found alive.
The South Florida SunSentinel reports the girl’s mother found images of her daughter online months after she went missing. In the videos, the girl was with a man who police recognized as someone the girl was with in February when a convenience store clerk recognized her.
The video shows them leaving the store in a Dodge Challenger. Investigators linked the car to 30-year-old Christopher Johnson.
He was arrested Tuesday as he and the girl left his apartment in Davie. He’s charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a child and is being held on a $75,000 bond. A lawyer for him wasn’t listed in jail records.
