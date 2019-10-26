The Associated Press

Teen gamer arrested after posting violent threats

WINTER HAVEN — Investigators in Florida have arrested a 17-year-old gamer who they say made violent and disturbing online threats to kill and stab multiple people.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a news release that tips from users of the Discord text-chat site led detectives to the teen, who was arrested Wednesday. He says the teen admitted to making the threats after becoming jealous of other gamers.

Officials say the teen wrote that he was “going to kill so many people,” adding that he wanted to stab people and “make them hurt.” Another text said he gets happy when he imagines himself “being a villain going on a mass murdering spree like in a movie.”

Woman set on fire inside Taco Bell; suspect arrested

TALLAHASSEE — Authorities in Florida say a woman poured gasoline on another woman and set her on fire inside a Taco Bell restaurant.

News outlets report 32-year-old Mia Williams was arrested Thursday and charged with premeditated homicide, aggravated assault on an officer and resisting arrest with violence.

Police records say the attack occurred Wednesday night in Tallahassee. The victim was seriously injured and was still in the hospital as of Friday. It’s unclear if the victim was a customer or employee.

Police are trying to determine if Williams is connected to several other fires that occurred hours later near the Taco Bell, including a church that was completely destroyed. Tallahassee police Officer Damon Miller says authorities are still investigating the fires.

It’s unclear if William has an attorney who could comment on the charges.

