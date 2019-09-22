Prosecutor pursuing UF student whose release sparked outrage
GAINESVILLE — Prosecutors says they are moving ahead with attempted sexual battery and other charges against a University of Florida resident assistant whose release with no bail sparked outrage.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that the State Attorney’s Office in Gainesville said Friday they would move forward with their case against Ian Milaski and recommended setting bail at $300,000.
Milaski was arrested late last month after a woman he knows says he had assaulted her.
Alachua County Circuit Court Judge Mark Moseley released the 21-year-old student with no bail after his attorneys said he was a “high-achieving” student and leader on campus.
Milaski now faces charges of kidnapping, burglary with assault or battery and attempted sexual battery.
He’s currently allowed to continue his coursework but can’t be on campus.
Florida officer in custody battle charged with false report
LAKELAND — A Florida police officer in the middle of an ongoing child custody fight is facing a charge of making a false report to child welfare authorities.
Authorities say Lakeland Police Officer William Long turned himself in Friday evening.
The Lakeland Police Department said in a statement that the agency opened an investigation after receiving a complaint about Long related to a report he had made to the Florida Department of Children and Families abuse hotline.
Long said he had concerns about his child in the care of a babysitter hired by the child’s mother after seeing unexplained scratches and a puncture wound.
A DCF investigator found no signs of abuse.
Man gets community for taking turtles, turtle eggs
PUNTA GORDA — A Florida man has been sentenced to 100 hours of community service for illegally possessing turtles and turtle eggs.
Court records show that Michael Clemons pleaded guilty Friday in Charlotte County to taking or possessing more than one turtle per day and transporting more than one turtle or turtle eggs. He must also donate $250 to the state’s Wildlife Alert Fund.
Prosecutors say Clemons was pulled over for running a stop sign in May, and deputies found 42 striped mud turtles and a softshell turtle in a “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle” backpack during a search of the truck.
Officials say a passenger in the truck, Ariel Michelle Marchan-Le Quire, had a 1-foot (0.3-meter) alligator in her pants. She was sentenced last month to 200 hours of community service and a $500 donation.
Caretaker charged in death of disabled man who died in van
SEMINOLE — Authorities in Florida say a caretaker is facing a criminal charge after disabled man under his care died from the heat while he was passed out from ingesting an opioid-like substance in a hot minivan.
Joshua Russell has been charged with aggravated manslaughter for last May’s death of 35-year-old John LaPointe, who deputies say had the intellectual abilities of a 1-year-old.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says Russell took LaPointe to a doctor’s appointment from the assisted living facility where he worked. After the appointment, Russell drove to a home where he ingested two packets of kratom powder.
The Tampa Bay Times reports Russell became drowsy from the kratom. He drove back home, parked outside and fell asleep with the vehicle turned off.
Woman claims retaliation in 3rd lawsuit against Scientology
MIAMI — A woman says in a Florida lawsuit that Scientology operatives cut the brake lines on her car, vandalized her property and followed her after she spoke out about alleged abuse.
The lawsuit filed last Wednesday in state court in Miami says the unnamed 25-year-old woman had been sexually assaulted as a child in Scientology’s care.
She says the harassment started after she left the Church of Scientology last year and spoke out about the abuse.
The lawsuit claims church officials knew about the abuse, but did nothing to stop it, and didn’t contact law enforcement.
The Tampa Bay Times reports it is the third civil lawsuit filed against the church since June by a group of victims’ rights lawyers.
An attorney for the church called the lawsuit “a disgusting sham.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.