The Associated Press
Congressman Gaetz demands end to impeach inquiry
MIAMI — U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz is demanding an end to the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.
The conservative Florida lawmaker told a crowd of dozens outside of Democratic U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala’s Miami-area office that Republicans will “fight for Donald Trump” and do all that they can to prevent impeachment.
Gaetz criticized Shalala, calling her and several other Florida House Democrats who have supported moving forward with the inquiry hypocritical. He says they’re so caught up in investigations and impeachment that they’ve forgotten about their constituents.
The showing is part of a multimillion-dollar Republican National Committee-sponsored campaign designed to rally public support against the possible impeachment of the president.
Shalala’s staffers say the congresswoman wasn’t at her office at the time of rally.
Tests show a raccoon attacked couple
FORT LAUDERDALE — Officials say a Florida couple who believed they were attacked by a bobcat earlier last week were actually attacked by a raccoon.
The Sun Sentinel reports Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokeswoman Carol Lyn Parrish says DNA tests of hair confirmed the species of the animal that mauled a Lauderhill woman last Friday. State investigators received the results Thursday.
The couple, 71-year-old Rupert Fray and 85-year-old Eslyn Fray, were released from the hospital Thursday. The husband says he fractured a hip, while the wife lost the tip of her right ring finger and is recovering at a rehabilitation facility.
The couple was attacked on a morning walk at their apartment complex in Lauderhill, a Fort Lauderdale suburb.
The animal wasn’t found, and officials didn’t say whether it was rabid.
Federal prison guard charged with taking bribes
MIAMI — Authorities say a federal prison guard in Florida has been charged with smuggling cell phones, cigarettes and other contraband into the facility where he worked.
Court records shows that 47-year-old Victor DeJesus Jr. made his first appearance Friday in Miami federal court. He faces several charges, including conspiracy to defraud the United States and commit bribery and bribery of a public official.
Investigators say DeJesus was working as a correctional officer at the Federal Correctional Institution in Miami before his arrest this week. Officials say DeJesus has received thousands of dollars since as early as last December, when he began bringing the contraband into the low security prison.
Two inmates have also been charged in the case.
Federal court records didn’t list an attorney for DeJesus.
Woman gets 7 years for toddler son’s shooting death
JACKSONVILLE — A Florida woman has been sentenced to seven years in prison for her toddler son’s accidental shooting death.
The Florida Times-Union reports that 30-year-old Donna Crump-Piedra was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to aggravated child neglect and culpable negligence.
Authorities say Crump-Piedra and her sons had been staying at her boyfriend’s apartment in February when 2-year-old son Jayden Piedra and his 7-year-old brother found the boyfriend’s loaded handgun on a table. The older child and evidence at the scene confirmed that the toddler shot himself.
Crump-Piedra denied knowing there was a gun in the apartment. A witness said the couple had been drinking and using drugs and that Crump-Piedra had left the gun on a table.
Crump-Piedra’s boyfriend, Lephabion Griggs, also faces a culpable negligence charge. His case hasn’t gone to trial.
Florida woman sentenced in health care fraud case
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Florida woman gets jail time after pleading guilty to a scheme involving forged prescriptions sent to a South Carolina pharmacy to be filled.
U.S. Attorney Sherri A. Lydon, in a statement, said 47-year-old Natacha Gonzalez, of Weston, was sentenced to 12 months and one day for health care fraud and aggravated identity theft. She also must pay $61,738 in restitution to various insurance companies.
Evidence showed Gonzalez owned a Florida business engaged in medical marketing. Authorities say she brokered false prescriptions for compounded medications and received a profit when they were filled.
Gonzalez obtained blank prescriptions in three doctors’ names and then forged the prescriptions. She sent them to a pharmacy that later billed insurers and received payment. The pharmacy then sent a portion of the payment to Gonzalez.
Cops: Florida woman pushed amputee out of wheelchair
PENSACOLA — Authorities arrested a Florida woman they say pushed an amputee out of his wheelchair during an argument.
Escambia County Sheriff’s officials say the victim reported that he and 28-year-old Ashley Hacker had been arguing over clothes when Hacker allegedly threatened to push the victim from his wheelchair and then proceeded to do so.
According to an arrest report, the man said he fell and hit his ankle.
The Pensacola News Journal reports deputies found Hacker hiding in a shed in the backyard. The relationship between Hacker and the victim is unclear.
She was charged with abuse of an elderly or disabled adult without great harm and was released on $3,000 bond Wednesday.
‘White Boy Rick’ scheduled for early Florida prison release
DETROIT — A one-time FBI informant-turned-Detroit drug lord will be released from a Florida prison earlier than expected.
The Detroit News reports that Richard “White Boy Rick” Wershe Jr. is scheduled to be freed Aug. 17, 2020. His original April 2021 release date has been moved up for good behavior.
The 50-year-old Wershe spent three decades behind bars in Michigan on drug charges. He was paroled in 2017 and sent to Florida to serve time for a 2006 conviction involving a car-theft ring while he was imprisoned.
Wershe was already an FBI informant at age 14 and helped convict several Detroit drug kingpins. But he was arrested in 1987 with 9,000 grams (317 ounces) of cocaine and $30,000 cash.
His story is told in the 2018 movie “White Boy Rick” starring Matthew McConaughey.
No candidates in sight, but Florida Democrats energized
LAKE BUENA VISTA — Even with no presidential candidate in sight at their state convention, Florida Democratic leaders say grassroots party members are energized to defeat President Donald Trump next year.
Party leaders admitted that in past years they have started late in raising money and organizing. But they promised they weren’t repeating that pattern this election cycle.
Party chairwoman Terrie Rizzo and executive director Juan Penalosa told reporters Saturday that they have a multimillion dollar campaign to register 200,000 Democrats by the 2020 primary.
They also have a voter protection hotline set-up to take complaints about problems Floridians are having either registering or voting.
Chief among the complaints are felons who are trying to get their voting rights restored after Florida voters approved an amendment allowing felons to regain the vote.
