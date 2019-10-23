Florida Uber driver says he accidentally shot passenger
HOLLLYWOOD — A Florida Uber driver has been charged after accidentally shooting a passenger while he tried to secure his gun.
Hollywood police say 27-year-old Adrian Harper had stopped to pick up an additional passenger Sunday and was trying to put his gun in a holster while the person loaded their belongings into the trunk. The gun was lying in the seat beside Harper as he attempted to put it in a holster. The bullet hit a juvenile passenger sitting in the backseat.
Ebony Collins told police she was loading her belongings into the truck when she heard the gunshot. She ran to the police station to report the shooting.
The unidentified child was taken to the hospital.
According to an arrest report, Harper was issued a misdemeanor notice to appear in court for culpable negligence inflicting harm. Police also confiscated the gun.
House ready to take up parental consent for abortion
TALLAHASSEE — Girls under the age of 18 would need a parent or guardian’s consent before getting an abortion under a bill now headed to the full Florida House.
The House Health and Human Services Committee approved the bill Tuesday. It’s the bill’s only committee stop — a rarity for legislation and a signal that it’s a priority for Republican House leadership.
Florida now requires doctors to notify parents when a minor seeks an abortion, but the state doesn’t require parental consent. If the bill becomes law, parents and guardians would have to sign a notarized letter before an abortion could be performed on a minor.
Minors would have the option of petitioning a judge for an exception.
The same bill passed the House earlier this year, but the Senate refused to take it up.
Hospital bathroom video voyeur had 1 million images
WEST PALM BEACH — Authorities have arrested a 41-year-old man who they say hid a small camera in bathrooms at three Florida medical facilities.
West Palm Beach police spokeswoman Molly Anderson said during a news conference on Tuesday that Department of Homeland Security agents arrested Rudelmiro Santizo Perez on Monday in Houston as he tried to flee to Guatemala.
Police began investigating on Oct. 3 when a hidden camera was found inside an employee bathroom at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Investigators found more than a million still and video images.
Perez was a technician who took CT scans at the hospital and PET scans at medical facilities in Delray Beach and Boca Raton.
He’s being returned to South Florida to face eight counts of video voyeurism. A lawyer wasn’t listed on records.
Woman gets 50-year sentence for crash that killed 3
TAMPA — A judge in Florida sentenced a 31-year-old woman to 50 years in prison for causing a drunk driving crash that killed a family of three.
Amber Perera was convicted of DUI-manslaughter and leaving a death scene. She told her family in a call from jail that her life was ruined. Hillsborough Circuit Judge Christopher Sabella said she also ruined a lot of other lives, and ended three others: The 2017 crash killed 29-year-old Rita Felipak, 41-year-old Luiz Felipak and their 8-year-old daughter Giorgia.
The Tampa Bay Times reported that prosecutors asked for a life sentence during an emotional hearing on Friday. Perera’s attorney asked for 20 years, followed by probation, citing her lack of a criminal record.
The judge delivered his sentence on Tuesday.
Chef honored at White House now accused of attempted murder
ORLANDO — Three months after an aspiring Florida chef was honored at the White House, he’s in an Orlando jail facing an attempted murder charge.
In July, Johnny Brummit was invited to speak during the one-year anniversary of the Trump administration’s Pledge to America’s Workers, which encourages companies to provide education and training.
Orange County Sheriff’s officials say 20-year-old Brummit became involved in an Oct. 17 dispute between a girlfriend and a bus station security officer. They left, but returned with the woman’s stepfather, who allegedly shot the guard several times, seriously injuring him.
Brummit has been a prep cook at the Aloft Hotel. Now he’s being held without bond.
Investigators want to know who killed a Florida firefighter
FORT LAUDERDALE — Investigators want to know why a South Florida firefighter who went out for a night with friends ended up dead.
Broward Sheriff’s Sgt. Donald Prichard tells the South Florida SunSentinel that 39-year-old Christopher Randazzo was killed early Saturday morning. His body was found at the Southern Seas Resort in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.
Few details about the death have been released. Prichard says Randazzo was last seen leaving the Aruba Beach Cafe early Saturday.
He had worked for the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department since March. Division Chief Mike Moser says funeral arrangements are pending.
Before becoming a firefighter, Randazzo was a bartender at Aruba Beach Cafe. Manager Dwayne Wiseman tells the newspaper Randazzo was there with friends on Friday night.
SUV driver dies after crashing into Florida school bus
OCALA — Authorities say the driver of an SUV has died after crashing into a stopped school bus in Florida.
The Ocala Star-Banner reports the crash occurred Monday morning in Marion County.
Officials say the public school bus was heading to Lake Weir High School and stopped to pick up a student. Florida Highway Patrol says the student was getting on the bus when the SUV rear-ended the larger vehicle.
Officials weren’t immediately identifying the deceased SUV driver.
No injuries were reported to the bus driver, the driver’s aide or the four other students on the bus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.