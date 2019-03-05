Have we got a job for you!
If you are looking for overtime, that is no problem. As a matter of fact you can count on 12-hours shifts and an occasional 16-hour work day.
The building you work in might have problems with plumbing and air conditioning, but your boss will be excited to see you every day.
Oh, did we mention you will have to contend with some of the meanest, baddest men and women in the state. Most of them are behind bars for robbing people, stabbing people maybe even killing people. Some of them have little to lose so every once in a while they might try to smack you on the top of the head with any makeshift weapon they can find.
But that won’t be as bad as the riots that break out around you a couple of times a year. The only problem stamping out that act of violence is that sometimes the people you have to control are twice the number of people who will be there to help you.
Did we mention the pay? Well, you can plan to start around $30,000 a year.
Ready to sign up?
That might be a typical ad for a job as corrections officer in Florida’s state prisons.
State prison wardens are trying to make their case before Florida’s lawmakers that an infusion of funds is badly needed. Gov. Rick Scott cut an already-bare-bones budget for the Department of Corrections last year. Most prisons cut out programs meant to rehabilitate prisoners and programs to help them adjust to life outside prison gates once they are released.
But, the cuts still hurt when it comes to salaries for prison staff and repairs and refurbishing for deteriorating prisons.
In a Florida Times Union story, Ann Casey, assistant warden at Polk Correctional Institution, told legislators “the security staff are outnumbered by the inmates and the inmates know it.”
Small wonder the staffs are so low. With a starting pay that a manager at a fast food restaurant can make, few people are willing to deal with the abuse, tension and potential danger of guarding prisoners. And, when someone does sign up for the job, they are more than likely to leave as soon as they gain enough experience to take a higher-paying job at a county jail.
Here are some common problems at our state prisons:
• Staff turnover can run as high as 50 percent in a year and 30 percent is typical, according to wardens.
• A lack of programs and education are leading to more violence, according to the Times-Union story.
• Vehicles used by prisons to transport food, equipment and prisoners are aging and often break down.
• There are too many vacant positions, many in security, that make for an unsafe environment.
We believe adequately funding our state prisons is a priority for lawmakers in 2019. Can they make up for years of neglect? Maybe not. But an effort has to be made to catch up.
Meanwhile lawmakers should continue to look at new sentencing guidelines that will reduce our prison population. That, and more funding, will not only make our prisons safer for employees but will go a long way toward rehabilitation of prisoners in place of merely warehousing them until their sentence is complete.
An editorial from the Charlotte Sun.
