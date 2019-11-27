An old, country doctor once went way out in the boondocks to deliver a baby. It was so far away from everyone and everything that the house did not even have electricity.
When the doctor arrived, no one was home, except for the laboring mother and her 5-year-old son. The doctor instructed the boy to hold a lantern up high so that the physician could see what he was doing as he helped the woman deliver her baby. The child did just exactly as he was told.
The mother pushed and pushed, and after some time, the doctor lifted the newborn by the feet and spanked him on the bottom to help him take his first breath. The doctor then asked the 5-year-old boy what he thought of his new, little brother. “Spank him again,” replied the little boy. “He shouldn’t have crawled in there in the first place.”
Often, because of a decision we make or an action we take, we find ourselves in serious trouble. It is during these times that I wonder if God looks at us and thinks, “They shouldn’t have crawled in there in the first place.” However, to keep us from crawling into places we do not need to be, God gave us an instruction manual that leads us toward what is right and steers us away from what is wrong. That instruction manual is the Bible, God’s holy word.
The Bible not only teaches us how to live a joyful life, it also teaches us how to avoid trouble, as well. In many passages, one will find individual instructions or entire lists of things from which we must keep away in order to live the greatest life possible. Consider Paul’s warning in Galatians 5:19-21. He writes to a group of Christians, “Now the deeds of the flesh are evident, which are: immorality, impurity, sensuality, idolatry, sorcery, enmities, strife, jealousy, outbursts of anger, disputes, dissensions, factions, envying, drunkenness, carousing, and things like these, of which I forewarn you, just as I have forewarned you, that those who practice such things will not inherit the kingdom of God.” Not only will staying away from “things like these” help one’s life here, it can also help one to have life in the hereafter.
So, stay out of the places that might just cause you to get eternally stuck in the grips and consequences of sin. Rather, crawl into the arms of the Lord and let Him hold you safely and soundly forever.
Kevin’s Komments is written by Kevin Patterson and presented by the Sebring Parkway church of Christ assembling at 3800 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Find them on the internet at www.sebringcoc.com, or e-mail them at sebringparkway@sebringcoc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.