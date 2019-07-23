Stephen A. Brown
Stephen A. Brown, age 63, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019. He was born Feb. 12, 1956 in Bay Shore, New York to Raymond and Phyllis (Hall) Brown. Stephen worked for Flower’s Baking Company for 30 years and is currently with ABM. He is of the Catholic faith and has been a resident of Avon Park, Florida since 2003, coming from Naples, Florida. Stephen was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all who knew him.
Survivors include his wife, Rose Ann Brown of Avon Park, Florida; son, Stephen A. Brown (Jessika) of Lehigh Acres, Florida; daughter, Gracemarie Snellen (Joseph) of Sebring, Florida; sisters, Phyllis Abbamonte (Frank) and Joan Frangipani, both of New York; brother, William Brown (Louise) of Florida; five grandchildren, Katheryn, Anthony, Michael, Vincent, and Christian, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marion; and brother, Raymond.
Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Service entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.
