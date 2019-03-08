AVON PARK — The Historical Society of Avon Park held its annual banquet Thursday, Feb. 28 at the gorgeous Hotel Jacaranda. The banquet had its largest turnout to date with 110 guests, who were treated to a delicious meal and a story painted by Dr. Ron Sevigny.
Sevigny is an Avon Park baseball historian and brought guests back in time, to a time when Avon Park was booming and legends descended on what is now Head Field.
“This is our annual banquet that we hold every year,” Historical Society President Rick Helms said. “It is a celebration of our membership. We are excited to have Dr. Ron Sevigny give us the history of baseball here in Avon Park.
“There is a lot of things in Avon Park that are involved in the history that a lot of people don’t know about,” Helms said. “This is one of the aspects of that. All the proceeds from this event go toward the Depot Museum and the Historical Society.”
Sevigny told a story of Avon Park back when the St. Louis Cardinals used what was known as Cardinal Field for spring training. Legends such as Lou Gehrig, Ty Cobb and George Herman “Babe” Ruth came to play America’s greatest past time — baseball.
The railroad and The Hotel Jacaranda were key factors in the St. Louis Cardinals coming to town. The Hotel Jacaranda has had several celebrities and athletes stay there such as Clark Gable, Babe Ruth, Al Capone, Gracie Allen and others. Known as the “Gracious Lady,” Hotel Jacaranda is a beautiful piece of Avon Park history and is still in operation today.
The year was 1926, a crowd gathered in the lobby and on the sidewalk of The Hotel Jacaranda to listen in on the radio as the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees battled in the World Series. The Yankees had home field advantage and in the bottom of the ninth, the Cardinals were up 3-2.
The Cardinals had Grover Cleveland Alexander on the mound. Alexander struck out Lou Gehrig. The Great Bambino hit a single. Tony Lazzeri strikes out. Ruth took off for second and was tagged out. The Cardinals won the World Series and the crowd erupted at The Hotel Jacaranda.
Knowing that the World Series Champions were coming to Avon Park in just a few short months for spring training and that players would be staying at The Hotel Jacaranda made the excitement that much more palpable.
When the Yankees and Cardinals came together for spring training at Cardinal Field the Yankees presented a 14-pound, 52-inch commemorative bat that said “To Babe Ruth Fans of Avon Park, Fla.”
Sevigny found the bat and it is now displayed in the Depot Museum in Avon Park.
“We are taking a look back on baseball here in Avon Park,” Sevigny said. “When my boys were playing baseball, I started to learn the history of the game. The more I researched it, the more interesting it became.
“I looked at old newspapers at the Depot Museum and I saw that the Cardinals played here in Avon Park,” he said. “I just took a high interest in it.”
The Cardinals stayed in Avon Park for a total of three years, but even after they left they occasionally returned for exhibition games.
Cardinal Field was renamed in the mid-1930s to Head Field after Col. Charles R. Head, who was a U.S. Army colonel who served in the Spanish-American War. Head was friends with the owner of the Cardinals and was the person that convinced the Cardinals to come to Avon Park in the first place.
The Avon Park Red Devils began to use Head Field and have won nine state baseball championships. Sevigny told the story of one young man who pitched 20 innings and made a sacrifice bunt to win the game for Avon Park. That young man was Danny Albritton, who was recognized at the banquet for his mark in Avon Park baseball history.
“This is a wonderful event,” Albritton said. “I had a great time and I have known Dr. Sevigny my entire life. When I pitched those 20 innings, I didn’t think nothing of it. I loved playing for Avon Park.
“This is my first year at this event and I really had a good time,” he said. “I brought my grandson who plays ball now. It is amazing to hear the history. It was something to play on the same field as legends.
“Back in the day Head Field was one of the nicest ballparks in the state,” Albritton said. “It is still beautiful. We were very lucky to have a field like that to play on.”
To join the Avon Park Historical Society or volunteer at the Depot Museum, visit avonparkhistoricalsociety.com or call 863-453-3525.
